Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Brasnova Energy Materials Inc. (TSXV: BEM) ("BEM' or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has directly acquired phosphate exploration concessions in the State of Piaui, Brazil. The Piaui Verde Phosphate Project is an expansive exploration initiative covering eight distinct mineral claims totalling 10.198 hectares and strategically located across areas with proven geological diversity and surface phosphate indications. This project stands out for its large-scale potential to uncover phosphate mineralization in deeply weathered, porous environments conducive to secondary mineral enrichment. With additional upside for critical metals such as copper, nickel, chromium, and rare earths, the Piaui Verde Phosphate Project offers an exciting entry into one of Brazil's next-generation mineral belts.

The development strategy is to evaluate the Piaui Verde Phosphate Project for its suitability to provide advanced phosphate materials for both the Fertilizer and Battery sectors in Brazil. Phosphate in battery technologies is used as a core component of cathode materials, like in lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, where it provides high thermal stability, long cycle life, enhanced safety, and resistance to thermal runaway for energy storage systems.

The United States has now added phosphate to the United States' Final 2025 List of Critical Minerals.

https://www.usgs.gov/programs/mineral-resources-program/science/about-2025-list-critical-minerals

ABOUT BRASNOVA ENERGY MATERIALS INC.

Brasnova Energy Materials is focused on securing, developing and monetizing energy materials assets and technologies to build shareholder value.

