Key Highlights:

New phosphate zones identified, fieldwork has confirmed priority targets with promising indicators for high-grade phosphate, advancing Brasnova's development strategy.

Lab results from SGS Geosol on previous surface exploration samples from Zone 3 returned up to 28.91% phosphorus (P2O5) with low levels of impurities.

The Piauí Verde Phosphate Project is 100% owned by Brasnova

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Brasnova Energy Materials Inc. (TSXV: BEM) ("BEM' or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has issued a Reconnaissance Campaign Of Mineral Claims Technical report, covering ANM processes 803.201/2025, 803.193/2025, 803.194/2025, 803.195/2025, 803.196/2025, 803.197/2025, 803.034/2025, 803.198/2025 and 803.199/2025 with potential for phosphate mineralization and, secondarily, investigating other elements of interest such as iron, titanium, rare earth elements (REEs), niobium, and chromium.

The development strategy is to evaluate the Piaui Verde Phosphate Project for its suitability to provide advanced phosphate materials for both the Fertilizer and Battery sectors in Brazil. Phosphate in battery technologies is used as a core component of cathode materials, like in lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, where it provides high thermal stability, long cycle life, enhanced safety, and resistance to thermal runaway for energy storage systems.

The geological reconnaissance campaign enabled the identification of significant lithological diversity across three distinct zones of the investigated mineral claims, encompassing metasedimentary, granitic, and ultramafic formations and their respective alteration zones. The application of field chemical tests using ammonium molybdate reagent provided a preliminary screening of areas with favorable indications for the presence of secondary phosphate.

Occurrences that showed a yellowish reaction to molybdate, especially in paragneisses, siliceous conglomerates, and specific granite zones, stand out as priority targets for future phosphate exploration efforts. This coloration suggests the presence of secondary phosphate adsorbed onto oxides or associated with altered apatite, concentrated in intensely weathered environments such as saprolitic horizons and porous zones.

Confirming the presence and content of phosphorus (P2O5), as well as achieving accurate mineralogical characterization of the samples, will be possible once receiving the results of geochemical analyses currently being processed at the SGS Geosol laboratory. These data will be essential to support the planning of subsequent project stages.

In parallel with phosphate, color variations observed in molybdate tests, such as greenish and bluish reactions seen in phyllites, ultramafic rocks, and altered granites indicate the possible presence of other metallic elements such as iron, copper, nickel, chromium, and cobalt, potentially associated with supergene alteration processes. The localized presence of greisens, with foliated texture and high mica content, may also reflect the activity of post-magmatic hydrothermal systems, with potential to concentrate elements such as Sn, Nb, W, and REEs.

Thus, even before the release of laboratory results, the field evidence combined with preliminary geochemical reactions already allows for the delineation of strategic targets for the continuation of the project, both for phosphate exploration and for investigating other economically relevant elements in different geological contexts. The tenement 803034/2025, part of zone 3, has been target of a previous surface exploration campaign, and lab results from SGS Geosol are shown in Table 1:





Table 1: analytic results for higher elements

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5386/275859_9a13b4a5043c2b75_001full.jpg

The campaign was based on the above mineral claims distributed across three distinct geographic zones.

Zone 1 - Pilão: Claim 803.201/2025, Avelino Lopes - PI / Buritirama - BA (Figure 1):





Figure 1 -Location map of claim 803.201/2025, showing the visited points.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5386/275859_9a13b4a5043c2b75_002full.jpg

Zone 2 - Rio Piauí: Claims 803.193, 803.194, 803.195, 803.196, 803.197/2025, Coronel José Dias - PI (Figure 2);





Figure 2 -Location map of claims 803.193, 803.194, 803.195, 803.196, and 803.197/2025, showing the visited points.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5386/275859_9a13b4a5043c2b75_003full.jpg

Zone 3 - Riacho Tanque Novo: Claims 803.034, 803.198, 803.199/2025, between Coronel José Dias and Dom Inocêncio - PI (Figure 3).





Figure 3 - Location map of claims 803.034, 803.198, and 803.199/2025, showing the visited points.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5386/275859_9a13b4a5043c2b75_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Roque Yuri Tandel, FAusIMM 3154429., an independent "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT BRASNOVA ENERGY MATERIALS INC.

Brasnova Energy Materials is focused on securing, developing and monetizing energy materials assets and technologies to build shareholder value.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275859

SOURCE: Brasnova Energy Materials Inc.