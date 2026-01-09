Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - Brasnova Energy Materials Inc. (TSXV: BEM) ("BEM' or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Joel Ferari will be joining the Company as President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mr. Ferari will also be appointed as a Director of the Company upon completion of submissions to and approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV).

Mr. Ferari is an experienced Brazilian business professional and entrepreneur with decades of experience in working with Startups and developing Industrial Process Plants and Services, in Brazil. Mr. Ferari has experience working in publicly traded, family-owned, branch and parent companies in Brazil with more than 25 years working in projects focused on the Startup phase. Specific deliverables have included construction of plants on budget, planning and guidelines, technical parameters; negotiation with national and international suppliers; hiring of the staff/team and implementation and assembly of industrial equipment. Mr. Ferari's education includes degrees in both Materials and Production Engineering.

Brasnova will issue Mr. Ferari 500,000 common share options at a price of 15 cents with a term of five years and subject to approval of the stock option plan at the next AGM. The management changes and options issuance are subject to TSXV Venture Exchange approval.

Mr. Brian Leeners will step down as the Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of Brasnova. We would like to thank Mr. Leeners for his many years of service on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT BRASNOVA ENERGY MATERIALS INC.

Brasnova Energy Materials is focused on securing, developing and monetizing materials assets and technologies in Brazil, to build shareholder value.

