CAPELA GOLD PROJECT - CURRENT STATUS

The Capela prospect was identified during regional prospecting when a gossan associated with pyrite-bearing granodiorite returned gold values up to 1.37 ppm Au in rock samples, indicating early-stage ore-grade mineralization. To date, the only completed exploration activity is a high-resolution geological mapping program (1:10,000 scale), which allowed recognition of the mineralized intrusive system and structural controls.

Geological description:

High-resolution mapping (Figure 5) outlined a dome-shaped intrusive system where a granodiorite body crops out along its margins and hydrothermally alters surrounding mafic-ultramafic rocks and metasediments. The gold anomaly is exposed at surface within oxidized zones containing sulphides (gossan) and is structurally controlled by a drainage-parallel corridor trending NW-SE with secondary NE-SW structures. This geological setting is consistent with intrusion-related gold systems, where mineralization typically concentrates in veins surrounding the intrusion rather than within the host rock itself. Field observations include oxidized outcrops with visible sulphides, pyrite crystals and veinlets, typical surface expressions associated with hydrothermal mineral systems (Figures 1 to 4).





Figure 1: Sample of pyrite granodiorite with reddish oxidation color.

Figure 2: Sample of pyrite granodiorite with venule.

Figure 3: Sample of pyrite granodiorite, it's possible to see pyrite crystals.

Figure 4: Sample of pyrite granodiorite, it's possible to see pyrite crystals.

The initial work program will include sampling program and all subsequent technical activities, including the sampling, geophysics, trenching, drilling and interpretation will be carried out under the supervision and validation of the Qualified Person as part of the NI 43-101 process.





Figure 5: Geological map of the Capela Gold Asset.

JUCURUTU PROJECT - CURRENT STATUS

Brasnova also announces that, upon completion of the NI 43-101 Technical Report and related services for the Capela Gold Project, the same structured technical process will be initiated for the Jucurutu Prospect, a copper exploration target located in Rio Grande do Norte, northeastern Brazil.

The Jucurutu Project (Table 1) is characterized by the presence of coincident morphological and magnetic lineaments, suggesting structurally controlled mineralization corridors. Preliminary geophysical interpretation indicates that copper occurrences identified during reconnaissance field visits are spatially associated with high potassium radiometric anomalies, particularly at intersections between magnetic and morphological lineaments (Figures 6 and 7).





Figure 6: Vertical derivative of the magnetic field enhancing structural contrasts and delineating magnetic lineaments interpreted as potential mineralization controls.

Figure 7: Radiometric potassium image highlighting alteration zones and areas potentially associated with hydrothermal processes, used to support structural interpretation and target definition.

Field observations confirm visible copper mineralization at surface (Figures 8 and 9), coincident with these structural intersections, reinforcing the structural control model for the prospect.

Table 1: Jucurutu Project Claims.

Claim Area (ha) Phase Owner Substance 846.104/2025 1,992.44 Research authorization ZEM ESTUDOS GEOLOGICOS LTDA Copper ore 848.068/2025 1,893.14 Research authorization ZEM ESTUDOS GEOLOGICOS LTDA Copper ore 848.069/2025 1,957.51 Permit application ZEM ESTUDOS GEOLOGICOS LTDA Copper ore 848.070/2025 1,844.23 Research authorization ZEM ESTUDOS GEOLOGICOS LTDA Copper ore 848.071/2025 1,842.07 Research authorization ZEM ESTUDOS GEOLOGICOS LTDA Copper ore 848.072/2025 1,974.62 Research authorization ZEM ESTUDOS GEOLOGICOS LTDA Copper ore 848.073/2025 1,656.56 Research authorization ZEM ESTUDOS GEOLOGICOS LTDA Copper ore 848.074/2025 1,897.31 Research authorization ZEM ESTUDOS GEOLOGICOS LTDA Copper ore 848.075/2025 1,700.78 Research authorization ZEM ESTUDOS GEOLOGICOS LTDA Copper ore 848.076/2025 1,952.41 Research authorization ZEM ESTUDOS GEOLOGICOS LTDA Copper ore 848.077/2025 1,997.89 Research authorization ZEM ESTUDOS GEOLOGICOS LTDA Copper ore

Although reconnaissance field verification has confirmed copper occurrences, high-resolution geological mapping has not yet been completed. The upcoming technical program, to be conducted under Qualified Person supervision following Capela, will include:

High-resolution geological mapping

Structural validation of magnetic and morphological lineaments

Integrated geophysical-geological interpretation

Definition of priority drill targets





Figure 8: Sample of malachite in the Project area.

Figure 9: Outcrops showing malachite in the Project area.

NI 43-101 REPORT SCOPE

The preparation of the NI 43-101 Technical Report represents the transition of the Capela Project from an early-stage geological indication to a standardized and independently validated exploration asset under Canadian disclosure regulations.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report will include:

Data review and validation

Field verification

Geological modelling

Definition of ongoing exploration and development strategy

Recommendations for additional work programs

Qualified Person certification

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Carlos Henrique Lourenço Bastos is a Senior Geologist, M.Sc., and a Qualified Person registered with the Brazilian Commission for Resources and Reserves (CBRR). He is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and a member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME).

Mr. Bastos has over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and mining projects in Brazil and abroad, including resource estimation, QA/QC implementation, mine planning and supervision of drilling and exploration programs.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Joel Rovaris Ferari, CEO -Brasnova Energy Materials, stated:

"Engaging an independent Qualified Person and initiating the NI 43-101 process is a decisive step toward structuring the Capela Project under international standards and unlocking its long-term value potential. Following Capela, we plan to advance the Jucurutu copper prospect using the same systematic approach, expanding our exploration pipeline and strengthening Brasnova's growth strategy in Brazil."

ABOUT BRASNOVA ENERGY MATERIALS INC.

Brasnova Energy Materials is focused on securing, developing and monetizing Brazilian critical materials assets and related materials technologies, to build shareholder value.

