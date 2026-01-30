Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Brasnova Energy Materials Inc. (TSXV: BEM) ("BEM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its January 19, 2026 news release, the Company has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking Conditional Approval of its non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the "Financing").

On receipt of Exchange approval, the Company will issue up to 7.5 million units at 10 cents, each unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share at an exercise price of 20 cents for 24 months. The warrants are subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise of the warrants if the shares of the Company trade at or above 50 cents for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.

BEM also announces that, subject to Exchange approval, the Company is closing a first tranche of $250,000 of the Financing, by issuing 2.5 million units.

Finders' fees in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies may apply to the financing. Proceeds raised from the financing will be used for project payments and acquisitions, exploration and development and working capital expenditures.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold of 4 months and one day from the date of issue.

Brasnova Energy Materials is focused on securing, developing and monetizing Brazilian critical materials assets and related materials technologies, to build shareholder value.

