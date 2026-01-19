Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Brasnova Energy Materials Inc. (TSXV: BEM) ("BEM' or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a binding agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Bahia Graphite Corporation (BGC), dated January 16th, 2025 (the "Option Agreement") to acquire, subject to the terms and conditions of the Option Agreement, a 50% interest in the BGC Gold Project though earned equity ownership in the Brazilian gold subsidiary of BGC.

The BGC Gold Project is hosted in the same gold district as both Pan American Silver's Jacobina gold mining complex and Equinox Gold's Santa Luz Bahia complex and spans 3,935.25 hectares.





Figure 1. BGC Gold Project in proximity to Jacobina Gold Complex and Santa Luz Bahia Complex

Under the terms, BGC hereby grants to BEM the Option for BEM to acquire an undivided, unencumbered legal and beneficial fifty percent (50%) interest in and to the BGC Gold Project by advancing to BGC, over a period of twenty four months from the execution date of the Option Agreement, CA$500,000 to cover all work expenditures and the holding fees due on the BGC Gold Project.

Upon BEM having exercised the Option, BGC will transfer to BEM the percentage right, title and interest in and to the Property associated with the Option by transferring fifty percent equity ownership of Bahia Gold Corporation to BEM.

The Company will focus on work programs over the first half of 2026 on the 100% owned Jucurutu Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) Project in the State of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil and the BGC Gold Project in the State of Bahia.

BEM is also pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000. The financing will consist of up to 7.5 million units at 10 cents, each unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share at an exercise price of 20 cents for 24 months. The warrants will be subject to the right of the company to accelerate the exercise of the warrants if the shares of the company trade at or above 50 cents for a period of 10 consecutive trading days. Finders' fees in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies may apply to the financing. Proceeds raised from the financing will be used for the project payments and acquisitions, exploration and development and working capital expenditures.

BEM announces that it has cancelled its previously announced (see the Company's August 6, 2025 news release) $0.20 private placement financing.

ABOUT BRASNOVA ENERGY MATERIALS INC.

Brasnova Energy Materials is focused on securing, developing and monetizing Brazilian critical materials assets and related materials technologies, to build shareholder value.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements.

