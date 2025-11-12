

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Central Bancompany, Inc. (CBCY), on Wednesdatannounced the launch of its initial public offering of 17,778,000 shares of its Class A common stock.



The company expects to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,666,700 shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.



The IPO price is expected to range between $21.00 and $24.00 per share.



Central Bancompany has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'CBC.'



On Tuesday, Central Bancompany closed trading 0.52% lesser at $21.



