Loar Holdings Inc.: Loar Holdings Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Record Results and Upward Revisions to 2025 Outlook and Full Year 2026 Outlook

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR) (the "Company," "Loar," "we," "us" and "our"), reports record results for the third quarter of 2025, upward revisions to 2025 outlook, and full year 2026 outlook.
"The strong tailwinds of secular growth in commercial passenger traffic, immense backlogs at the airframe manufacturers, and global demand for defense products once again led us to a record quarter," stated Dirkson Charles, Loar CEO and Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Third Quarter 2025
Net sales of $126.8 million, up 22.4% compared to the prior year's quarter.
Net income of $27.6 million, up 218.9% compared to the prior year's quarter.
Diluted earnings per share of $0.29, up 222.2% compared to the prior year's quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA of $49.1 million, up 28.9% compared to the prior year's quarter.
Net income margin for the quarter improved to 21.8% compared to the prior year's quarter of 8.4%.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the quarter improved to 38.7% compared to 36.8% for the prior year's quarter.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.35, up 133.3% compared to the prior year's quarter.
Loar reported net sales for the quarter of $126.8 million, an increase of $23.2 million or 22.4% over the prior year's quarter. Organically (1) , net sales increased 11.1% or $11.5 million, to $115.0 million.
Net income for the quarter increased $18.9 million to $27.6 million from $8.7 million in the comparable quarter a year ago. The increase in net income for the quarter was primarily driven by an income tax benefit recorded during the quarter, increase in operating income, and lower interest expense.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $49.1 million, an increase of 28.9% or $11.0 million compared to the prior year's quarter. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 38.7%, compared to 36.8% in the third quarter of the prior year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was due to the continued execution of our strategic value drivers, accretive impact of increased sales of higher margin products, and the leveraging impact of higher sales on operating costs.
Year-to-Date
Net sales of $364.5 million, up 24.7% over the comparable period a year ago.
Net income of $59.6 million, up 221.6% over the comparable period a year ago.
Diluted earnings per share of $0.62, up 210.0% over the comparable period a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA of $139.4 million, up 31.3% over the comparable period a year ago.
Net income margin improved to 16.3% compared to 6.3% in the comparable period a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved to 38.2% compared to 36.3% in the comparable period a year ago.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.78, up 143.8% over the comparable period a year ago.
"Through the nine months of 2025 the business has delivered strong performance and most notably has generated $82 million of operating cash flow." stated Glenn D'Alessandro, Loar Treasurer and CFO.
Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $364.5 million, an increase of $72.2 million or 24.7% over the comparable period of the prior year. Organically (1) , net sales increased 11.2% or $32.7 million, to $325.1 million.
Net income for the year-to-date September 30, 2025 increased $41.1 million to $59.6 million from a net income of $18.5 million for the comparable period a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months of 2025 was $139.4 million, an increase of 31.3% or $33.2 million over the comparable period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 38.2% for the nine months of 2025, compared to 36.3% for the comparable nine months of the prior year.
(1)
Net organic sales represent net sales from our existing businesses for comparable periods and exclude net sales from acquisitions. We include net sales from new acquisitions in net organic sales from the 13th month after the acquisition on a comparative basis with the prior year period.
Full Year 2025 Outlook - Revised*
"We have again raised our outlook as a result of business performance, continued demand for our products, and the impact of changes to the U.S. tax code," stated Mr. D'Alessandro,
Net sales - between $487 million and $495 million, up from between $486 million and $494 million.
Net income - between $70 million and $75 million, up from between $65 million and $70 million.
Adjusted EBITDA - between $185 million and $188 million, up from between $184 million and $187 million.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin - approximately 38%.
Diluted Earnings per share - between $0.73 and $0.78, up from between $0.68 and $0.73.
Net income margin - approximately 14%, up from approximately 13%.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share -between $0.93 and $0.98, up from between $0.83 and $0.88.
Interest expense - $25 million, down from $26 million.
Effective tax rate - approximately 15%, down from approximately 25%.
Market Assumptions - Full year outlook is based on the following assumptions:
Commercial, Business Jet, and General Aviation OEM growth of low-double digits.
Commercial, Business Jet, and General Aviation aftermarket growth of low-double digits.
Defense growth of high-double digits.
Full Year 2026 Outlook*
"Market indicators are trending upwards - airframe OEMs are increasing production rates. Global commercial traffic is at record levels, and overall demand is continuing to grow. Additionally, our defense customers continue to rely on our ability to consistently provide niche products and capabilities. Leveraging this backdrop, and taking into account a robust backlog, we anticipate that 2026 will be an exciting year for Loar," stated Mr. Charles.
Net sales - between $540 million and $550 million.
Net income - between $80 million and $85 million.
Adjusted EBITDA - between $209 million and $214 million.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin - approximately 39%.
Diluted Earnings per share - between $0.82 and $0.88.
Net income margin - approximately 15%.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share -between $0.98 and $1.03.
Interest expense - approximately $25 million.
Effective tax rate - approximately 25%.
Market Assumptions - Full year outlook is based on the following assumptions:
Commercial, Business Jet, and General Aviation OEM growth of low-double digits.
Commercial, Business Jet, and General Aviation aftermarket growth of low-double digits.
Defense growth of mid-single digits.
* Full Year 2025 Outlook - Revised and Full Year 2026 Outlook do not include the impact of the pending LMB acquisition.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures provided in the "Full Year 2025 Outlook - Revised*" and "Full Year 2026 Outlook*" sections on a forward-looking basis. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP because to do so would be potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event-driven transactional and other non-core operating items in any future period. The magnitude of these items, however, may be significant.
Loar Holdings Inc.
Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands except share amounts)
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
98,955
$
54,066
Accounts receivable, net
78,571
63,834
Inventories
105,471
92,639
Other current assets
10,891
9,499
Income taxes receivable
1,588
632
Total current assets
295,476
220,670
Property, plant and equipment, net
78,107
76,605
Finance lease assets
1,963
2,171
Operating lease assets
5,856
5,584
Other long-term assets
22,604
17,389
Intangible assets, net
424,459
434,662
Goodwill
705,581
693,537
Total assets
$
1,534,046
$
1,450,618
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
17,653
$
12,086
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
261
232
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
699
603
Income taxes payable
2,622
1,984
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
28,648
26,901
Total current liabilities
49,883
41,806
Deferred income taxes
34,361
32,892
Long-term debt, net
279,357
277,293
Finance lease liabilities
2,967
3,170
Operating lease liabilities
5,347
5,136
Other long-term liabilities
1,935
1,816
Total liabilities
373,850
362,113
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, and no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 485,000,000 shares authorized; 93,622,471 and 93,556,071 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
936
936
Additional paid-in capital
1,120,701
1,108,225
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
39,075
(20,560
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(516
)
(96
)
Total equity
1,160,196
1,088,505
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,534,046
$
1,450,618
Loar Holdings Inc.
Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands except per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$
126,751
$
103,519
$
364,533
$
292,378
Cost of sales
59,973
50,615
171,850
147,515
Gross profit
66,778
52,904
192,683
144,863
Selling, general and administrative expenses
35,758
30,186
105,758
80,362
Transaction expenses
1,846
1,444
4,290
2,549
Other (expense) income, net
(154
)
1,574
(154
)
4,441
Operating income
29,020
22,848
82,481
66,393
Interest expense, net
6,012
9,962
18,952
38,332
Refinancing costs
-
-
-
1,645
Income before income taxes
23,008
12,886
63,529
26,416
Income tax benefit (provision)
4,598
(4,230
)
(3,894
)
(7,870
)
Net income
$
27,606
$
8,656
$
59,635
$
18,546
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.29
$
0.10
$
0.64
$
0.21
Diluted
$
0.29
$
0.09
$
0.62
$
0.20
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
93,622
89,704
93,588
88,722
Diluted
95,875
91,931
95,912
90,755
Loar Holdings Inc.
Table 3: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2024
Operating Activities
Net income
$
59,635
$
18,546
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation
8,874
8,183
Amortization of intangibles and other long-term assets
29,060
22,249
Amortization of debt issuance costs
670
931
Recognition of inventory step-up
45
276
Stock-based compensation
10,617
7,568
Deferred income taxes
(2,753
)
(141
)
Non-cash lease expense
451
438
Refinancing costs
-
1,645
Adjustment to contingent consideration liability
-
(2,856
)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(13,276
)
(4,331
)
Inventories
(9,559
)
(13,694
)
Other assets
(7,399
)
(4,455
)
Accounts payable
4,430
2,825
Income taxes payable
204
109
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,278
(1,513
)
Environmental liabilities
-
(1,145
)
Operating lease liabilities
(420
)
(392
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
81,857
34,243
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(7,493
)
(6,406
)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
-
322
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(32,813
)
(383,222
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(40,306
)
(389,306
)
Financing Activities
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
-
325,408
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,859
-
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
1,500
360,000
Payments of long-term debt
-
(287,881
)
Financing costs and other, net
-
(8,876
)
Payments of finance lease liabilities
(173
)
(137
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
3,186
388,514
Effect of translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents
152
239
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
44,889
33,690
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
54,066
21,489
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
98,955
$
55,179
Supplemental information
Interest paid during the period, net of capitalized amounts
$
19,399
$
37,495
Income taxes paid during the period, net
$
7,676
$
7,925
Loar Holdings Inc.
Table 4: Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income
$
27,606
$
8,656
$
59,635
$
18,546
Adjustments:
Interest expense, net
6,012
9,962
18,952
38,332
Refinancing costs
-
-
-
1,645
Income tax (benefit) provision
(4,598
)
4,230
3,894
7,870
Operating income
29,020
22,848
82,481
66,393
Depreciation
2,926
2,775
8,874
8,183
Amortization
9,863
7,945
29,060
22,249
EBITDA
41,809
33,568
120,415
96,825
Adjustments:
Recognition of inventory step-ups (1)
45
276
45
276
Other expense (income), net (2)
154
(1,574
)
154
(4,441
)
Transaction expenses (3)
1,846
1,444
4,290
2,549
Stock-based compensation (4)
3,878
3,094
10,617
7,568
Acquisition and facility integration costs (5)
1,377
1,288
3,839
3,381
Adjusted EBITDA
$
49,109
$
38,096
$
139,360
$
106,158
Net sales
$
126,751
$
103,519
$
364,533
$
292,378
Net income margin
21.8
%
8.4
%
16.3
%
6.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
38.7
%
36.8
%
38.2
%
36.3
%
Represents accounting adjustments to inventory associated with acquisitions of businesses that were charged to cost of sales when inventory was sold.
Represents a $2.9 million reduction in the estimated contingent purchase price for the CAV acquisition and $1.7 million of proceeds from the settlement of buyer-side representations and warranties insurance covering the acquisition of DAC during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and $1.7 million of proceeds from the settlement of buyer-side representations and warranties insurance covering the acquisition of DAC during the three months ended September 30, 2024.
Represents third party transaction-related costs for acquisitions comprising deal fees, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses, and valuation costs that are required to be expensed as incurred. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, approximately $0.9 million of costs related to the secondary stock offering from which we did not receive any proceeds were also included in transaction expenses.
Represents the non-cash compensation expense recognized by the Company for equity awards.
Represents costs incurred to integrate acquired businesses and product lines into our operations, facility relocation costs and other acquisition-related costs.
Loar Holdings Inc.
Table 5: Sales by End-Market
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2025
2024
OEM
Aftermarket
Total
OEM
Aftermarket
Total
Commercial Aerospace
$
20,659
$
38,169
$
58,828
$
15,824
$
29,058
$
44,882
Business Jet and General Aviation
19,859
12,738
32,597
19,911
10,121
30,032
Total Commercial
40,518
50,907
91,425
35,735
39,179
74,914
Defense
13,752
15,032
28,784
10,152
11,810
21,962
Non-Aerospace
3,315
3,227
6,542
2,976
3,667
6,643
Total
$
57,585
$
69,166
$
126,751
$
48,863
$
54,656
$
103,519
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2024
OEM
Aftermarket
Total
OEM
Aftermarket
Total
Commercial Aerospace
$
56,163
$
105,408
$
161,571
$
46,316
$
81,101
$
127,417
Business Jet and General Aviation
57,177
36,440
93,617
53,556
29,253
82,809
Total Commercial
113,340
141,848
255,188
99,872
110,354
210,226
Defense
39,810
49,227
89,037
26,793
32,681
59,474
Non-Aerospace
8,836
11,472
20,308
10,727
11,951
22,678
Total
$
161,986
$
202,547
$
364,533
$
137,392
$
154,986
$
292,378
Loar Holdings Inc.
Table 6: Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reported earnings per share
Net income
$
27,606
$
8,656
$
59,635
$
18,546
Denominator for basic and diluted earnings per common share:
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
93,622
89,704
93,588
88,722
Effect of dilutive common shares
2,253
2,227
2,324
2,033
Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted
95,875
91,931
95,912
90,755
Net income per common share-basic
$
0.29
$
0.10
$
0.64
$
0.21
Net income per common share-diluted
$
0.29
$
0.09
$
0.62
$
0.20
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Net income
$
27,606
$
8,656
$
59,635
$
18,546
Refinancing costs
-
-
-
1,645
Gross adjustments to EBITDA
7,300
4,528
18,945
9,333
Tax adjustment (1)
(1,607
)
235
(3,631
)
(880
)
Adjusted net income
$
33,299
$
13,419
$
74,949
$
28,644
Adjusted Earnings Per Share - diluted
0.35
0.15
0.78
0.32
Diluted earnings per share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Net income per common share-diluted
$
0.29
$
0.09
$
0.62
$
0.20
Adjustments to diluted earnings per share:
Refinancing costs
-
-
-
0.02
Other expense (income)
-
(0.02
)
-
(0.05
Transaction expenses
0.02
0.02
0.05
0.03
Stock-based compensation
0.04
0.04
0.11
0.08
Acquisition and facility integration costs
0.02
0.02
0.04
0.05
Tax adjustment (1)
(0.02
)
-
(0.04
)
(0.01
)
Adjusted Earnings Per Share - diluted
$
0.35
$
0.15
$
0.78
$
0.32
The tax adjustment represents the tax effect of the adjustments at the applicable effective tax rate. To determine the applicable effective tax rate, transaction expenses, stock-based compensation, and acquisition and facility integration costs are excluded from adjusted net income and therefore we have excluded the impact those items have on the effective tax rate.
