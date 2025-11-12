Loar Holdings Inc.: Loar Holdings Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Record Results and Upward Revisions to 2025 Outlook and Full Year 2026 Outlook

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR) (the "Company," "Loar," "we," "us" and "our"), reports record results for the third quarter of 2025, upward revisions to 2025 outlook, and full year 2026 outlook.

"The strong tailwinds of secular growth in commercial passenger traffic, immense backlogs at the airframe manufacturers, and global demand for defense products once again led us to a record quarter," stated Dirkson Charles, Loar CEO and Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Third Quarter 2025

Net sales of $126.8 million, up 22.4% compared to the prior year's quarter.

Net income of $27.6 million, up 218.9% compared to the prior year's quarter.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.29, up 222.2% compared to the prior year's quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $49.1 million, up 28.9% compared to the prior year's quarter.

Net income margin for the quarter improved to 21.8% compared to the prior year's quarter of 8.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the quarter improved to 38.7% compared to 36.8% for the prior year's quarter.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.35, up 133.3% compared to the prior year's quarter.

Loar reported net sales for the quarter of $126.8 million, an increase of $23.2 million or 22.4% over the prior year's quarter. Organically (1) , net sales increased 11.1% or $11.5 million, to $115.0 million.

Net income for the quarter increased $18.9 million to $27.6 million from $8.7 million in the comparable quarter a year ago. The increase in net income for the quarter was primarily driven by an income tax benefit recorded during the quarter, increase in operating income, and lower interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $49.1 million, an increase of 28.9% or $11.0 million compared to the prior year's quarter. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 38.7%, compared to 36.8% in the third quarter of the prior year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was due to the continued execution of our strategic value drivers, accretive impact of increased sales of higher margin products, and the leveraging impact of higher sales on operating costs.

Year-to-Date

Net sales of $364.5 million, up 24.7% over the comparable period a year ago.

Net income of $59.6 million, up 221.6% over the comparable period a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.62, up 210.0% over the comparable period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA of $139.4 million, up 31.3% over the comparable period a year ago.

Net income margin improved to 16.3% compared to 6.3% in the comparable period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved to 38.2% compared to 36.3% in the comparable period a year ago.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.78, up 143.8% over the comparable period a year ago.

"Through the nine months of 2025 the business has delivered strong performance and most notably has generated $82 million of operating cash flow." stated Glenn D'Alessandro, Loar Treasurer and CFO.

Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $364.5 million, an increase of $72.2 million or 24.7% over the comparable period of the prior year. Organically (1) , net sales increased 11.2% or $32.7 million, to $325.1 million.

Net income for the year-to-date September 30, 2025 increased $41.1 million to $59.6 million from a net income of $18.5 million for the comparable period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months of 2025 was $139.4 million, an increase of 31.3% or $33.2 million over the comparable period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 38.2% for the nine months of 2025, compared to 36.3% for the comparable nine months of the prior year.

Please see the attached Table 4 for a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the periods discussed in this press release.

(1) Net organic sales represent net sales from our existing businesses for comparable periods and exclude net sales from acquisitions. We include net sales from new acquisitions in net organic sales from the 13th month after the acquisition on a comparative basis with the prior year period.

Full Year 2025 Outlook - Revised*

"We have again raised our outlook as a result of business performance, continued demand for our products, and the impact of changes to the U.S. tax code," stated Mr. D'Alessandro,

Net sales - between $487 million and $495 million, up from between $486 million and $494 million.

Net income - between $70 million and $75 million, up from between $65 million and $70 million.

Adjusted EBITDA - between $185 million and $188 million, up from between $184 million and $187 million.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin - approximately 38%.

Diluted Earnings per share - between $0.73 and $0.78, up from between $0.68 and $0.73.

Net income margin - approximately 14%, up from approximately 13%.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share -between $0.93 and $0.98, up from between $0.83 and $0.88.

Interest expense - $25 million, down from $26 million.

Effective tax rate - approximately 15%, down from approximately 25%.

Market Assumptions - Full year outlook is based on the following assumptions: Commercial, Business Jet, and General Aviation OEM growth of low-double digits. Commercial, Business Jet, and General Aviation aftermarket growth of low-double digits. Defense growth of high-double digits.



Full Year 2026 Outlook*

"Market indicators are trending upwards - airframe OEMs are increasing production rates. Global commercial traffic is at record levels, and overall demand is continuing to grow. Additionally, our defense customers continue to rely on our ability to consistently provide niche products and capabilities. Leveraging this backdrop, and taking into account a robust backlog, we anticipate that 2026 will be an exciting year for Loar," stated Mr. Charles.

Net sales - between $540 million and $550 million.

Net income - between $80 million and $85 million.

Adjusted EBITDA - between $209 million and $214 million.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin - approximately 39%.

Diluted Earnings per share - between $0.82 and $0.88.

Net income margin - approximately 15%.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share -between $0.98 and $1.03.

Interest expense - approximately $25 million.

Effective tax rate - approximately 25%.

Market Assumptions - Full year outlook is based on the following assumptions: Commercial, Business Jet, and General Aviation OEM growth of low-double digits. Commercial, Business Jet, and General Aviation aftermarket growth of low-double digits. Defense growth of mid-single digits.



* Full Year 2025 Outlook - Revised and Full Year 2026 Outlook do not include the impact of the pending LMB acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures provided in the "Full Year 2025 Outlook - Revised*" and "Full Year 2026 Outlook*" sections on a forward-looking basis. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP because to do so would be potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event-driven transactional and other non-core operating items in any future period. The magnitude of these items, however, may be significant.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time on November 12, 2025. To participate in the call telephonically please dial +1 877-407-0670 / +1 215-268-9902. International participants can find a list of toll-free numbers here. A live audio webcast will also be available at the following link as well as through the Investor section of Loar Holdings website; https://ir.loargroup.com.

The webcast will be archived and available for replay later in the day.

About Loar Holdings Inc.

Loar Holdings Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar has established relationships across leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers and Tier Ones worldwide.

Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

We present in this press release certain financial information based on our EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share. References to "EBITDA" mean earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, references to "Adjusted EBITDA" mean EBITDA plus, as applicable for each relevant period, certain adjustments as set forth in the reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and references to "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" refer to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. References to "Adjusted Earnings Per Share" mean net income plus certain adjustments as set forth in the reconciliations below to derive Adjusted EBITDA from EBITDA, less the tax effect of these adjustments. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Earnings Per Share because we believe they are useful indicators for evaluating operating performance. In addition, our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to review and assess the performance of the management team in connection with employee incentive programs and to prepare its annual budget and financial projections. Moreover, our management uses Adjusted EBITDA of target companies to evaluate acquisitions.

Although we use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Earnings Per Share as measures to assess the performance of our business and for the other purposes set forth above, the use of non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider any of them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on our indebtedness.

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and the cash requirements for such replacements are not reflected in EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Earnings Per Share exclude the cash expense we have incurred to integrate acquired businesses into our operations, which is a necessary element of certain of our acquisitions.

The omission of the substantial amortization expense associated with our intangible assets further limits the usefulness of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not include the payment of taxes, which is a necessary element of our operations.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered as measures of cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. Management compensates for these limitations by not viewing EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Earnings Per Share in isolation and specifically by using other U.S. GAAP measures, such as net sales and operating profit, to measure our operating performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and they should not be considered as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operations determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Earnings Per Share may not be comparable to the calculations of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Future Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including those that reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "seek," "foreseeable," the negative version of these words or similar terms and phrases may identify forward-looking statements in this press release, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, the statements under the heading "Full Year 2025 Outlook - Revised* and "Full Year 2026 Outlook*" are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Our expectations and beliefs are expressed in management's good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, however, the forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. We believe that these factors include but are not limited to the following: the almost exclusive focus of our business on the aerospace and defense industry; our heavy reliance on certain customers for a significant portion of our sales; our ability to timely close on the LMB acquisition; the fact that we have in the past consummated acquisitions and our intention to continue to pursue acquisitions, and that our business may be adversely affected if we cannot consummate acquisitions on satisfactory terms, or if we cannot effectively integrate acquired operations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Part I, Item 1A of the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2025, and other periodic reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release and is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, investments, or other strategic transactions we may make. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable law.

Loar Holdings Inc.

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands except share amounts) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,955 $ 54,066 Accounts receivable, net 78,571 63,834 Inventories 105,471 92,639 Other current assets 10,891 9,499 Income taxes receivable 1,588 632 Total current assets 295,476 220,670 Property, plant and equipment, net 78,107 76,605 Finance lease assets 1,963 2,171 Operating lease assets 5,856 5,584 Other long-term assets 22,604 17,389 Intangible assets, net 424,459 434,662 Goodwill 705,581 693,537 Total assets $ 1,534,046 $ 1,450,618 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,653 $ 12,086 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 261 232 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 699 603 Income taxes payable 2,622 1,984 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 28,648 26,901 Total current liabilities 49,883 41,806 Deferred income taxes 34,361 32,892 Long-term debt, net 279,357 277,293 Finance lease liabilities 2,967 3,170 Operating lease liabilities 5,347 5,136 Other long-term liabilities 1,935 1,816 Total liabilities 373,850 362,113 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, and no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 485,000,000 shares authorized; 93,622,471 and 93,556,071 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 936 936 Additional paid-in capital 1,120,701 1,108,225 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 39,075 (20,560 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (516 ) (96 ) Total equity 1,160,196 1,088,505 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,534,046 $ 1,450,618

Loar Holdings Inc.

Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands except per common share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 126,751 $ 103,519 $ 364,533 $ 292,378 Cost of sales 59,973 50,615 171,850 147,515 Gross profit 66,778 52,904 192,683 144,863 Selling, general and administrative expenses 35,758 30,186 105,758 80,362 Transaction expenses 1,846 1,444 4,290 2,549 Other (expense) income, net (154 ) 1,574 (154 ) 4,441 Operating income 29,020 22,848 82,481 66,393 Interest expense, net 6,012 9,962 18,952 38,332 Refinancing costs - - - 1,645 Income before income taxes 23,008 12,886 63,529 26,416 Income tax benefit (provision) 4,598 (4,230 ) (3,894 ) (7,870 ) Net income $ 27,606 $ 8,656 $ 59,635 $ 18,546 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.10 $ 0.64 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.09 $ 0.62 $ 0.20 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 93,622 89,704 93,588 88,722 Diluted 95,875 91,931 95,912 90,755

Loar Holdings Inc.

Table 3: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Operating Activities Net income $ 59,635 $ 18,546 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities: Depreciation 8,874 8,183 Amortization of intangibles and other long-term assets 29,060 22,249 Amortization of debt issuance costs 670 931 Recognition of inventory step-up 45 276 Stock-based compensation 10,617 7,568 Deferred income taxes (2,753 ) (141 ) Non-cash lease expense 451 438 Refinancing costs - 1,645 Adjustment to contingent consideration liability - (2,856 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (13,276 ) (4,331 ) Inventories (9,559 ) (13,694 ) Other assets (7,399 ) (4,455 ) Accounts payable 4,430 2,825 Income taxes payable 204 109 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,278 (1,513 ) Environmental liabilities - (1,145 ) Operating lease liabilities (420 ) (392 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 81,857 34,243 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (7,493 ) (6,406 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets - 322 Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (32,813 ) (383,222 ) Net cash used in investing activities (40,306 ) (389,306 ) Financing Activities Net proceeds from issuance of common stock - 325,408 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,859 - Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1,500 360,000 Payments of long-term debt - (287,881 ) Financing costs and other, net - (8,876 ) Payments of finance lease liabilities (173 ) (137 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,186 388,514 Effect of translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents 152 239 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 44,889 33,690 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 54,066 21,489 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 98,955 $ 55,179 Supplemental information Interest paid during the period, net of capitalized amounts $ 19,399 $ 37,495 Income taxes paid during the period, net $ 7,676 $ 7,925

Loar Holdings Inc.

Table 4: Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 27,606 $ 8,656 $ 59,635 $ 18,546 Adjustments: Interest expense, net 6,012 9,962 18,952 38,332 Refinancing costs - - - 1,645 Income tax (benefit) provision (4,598 ) 4,230 3,894 7,870 Operating income 29,020 22,848 82,481 66,393 Depreciation 2,926 2,775 8,874 8,183 Amortization 9,863 7,945 29,060 22,249 EBITDA 41,809 33,568 120,415 96,825 Adjustments: Recognition of inventory step-ups (1) 45 276 45 276 Other expense (income), net (2) 154 (1,574 ) 154 (4,441 ) Transaction expenses (3) 1,846 1,444 4,290 2,549 Stock-based compensation (4) 3,878 3,094 10,617 7,568 Acquisition and facility integration costs (5) 1,377 1,288 3,839 3,381 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,109 $ 38,096 $ 139,360 $ 106,158 Net sales $ 126,751 $ 103,519 $ 364,533 $ 292,378 Net income margin 21.8 % 8.4 % 16.3 % 6.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 38.7 % 36.8 % 38.2 % 36.3 % Represents accounting adjustments to inventory associated with acquisitions of businesses that were charged to cost of sales when inventory was sold. Represents a $2.9 million reduction in the estimated contingent purchase price for the CAV acquisition and $1.7 million of proceeds from the settlement of buyer-side representations and warranties insurance covering the acquisition of DAC during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and $1.7 million of proceeds from the settlement of buyer-side representations and warranties insurance covering the acquisition of DAC during the three months ended September 30, 2024. Represents third party transaction-related costs for acquisitions comprising deal fees, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses, and valuation costs that are required to be expensed as incurred. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, approximately $0.9 million of costs related to the secondary stock offering from which we did not receive any proceeds were also included in transaction expenses. Represents the non-cash compensation expense recognized by the Company for equity awards. Represents costs incurred to integrate acquired businesses and product lines into our operations, facility relocation costs and other acquisition-related costs.

Loar Holdings Inc.

Table 5: Sales by End-Market

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 OEM

Net Sales Aftermarket

Net Sales Total

Net Sales OEM

Net Sales Aftermarket

Net Sales Total

Net Sales Commercial Aerospace $ 20,659 $ 38,169 $ 58,828 $ 15,824 $ 29,058 $ 44,882 Business Jet and General Aviation 19,859 12,738 32,597 19,911 10,121 30,032 Total Commercial 40,518 50,907 91,425 35,735 39,179 74,914 Defense 13,752 15,032 28,784 10,152 11,810 21,962 Non-Aerospace 3,315 3,227 6,542 2,976 3,667 6,643 Total $ 57,585 $ 69,166 $ 126,751 $ 48,863 $ 54,656 $ 103,519 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 OEM

Net Sales Aftermarket

Net Sales Total

Net Sales OEM

Net Sales Aftermarket

Net Sales Total

Net Sales Commercial Aerospace $ 56,163 $ 105,408 $ 161,571 $ 46,316 $ 81,101 $ 127,417 Business Jet and General Aviation 57,177 36,440 93,617 53,556 29,253 82,809 Total Commercial 113,340 141,848 255,188 99,872 110,354 210,226 Defense 39,810 49,227 89,037 26,793 32,681 59,474 Non-Aerospace 8,836 11,472 20,308 10,727 11,951 22,678 Total $ 161,986 $ 202,547 $ 364,533 $ 137,392 $ 154,986 $ 292,378

Loar Holdings Inc.

Table 6: Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reported earnings per share Net income $ 27,606 $ 8,656 $ 59,635 $ 18,546 Denominator for basic and diluted earnings per common share: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 93,622 89,704 93,588 88,722 Effect of dilutive common shares 2,253 2,227 2,324 2,033 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 95,875 91,931 95,912 90,755 Net income per common share-basic $ 0.29 $ 0.10 $ 0.64 $ 0.21 Net income per common share-diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.09 $ 0.62 $ 0.20 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Net income $ 27,606 $ 8,656 $ 59,635 $ 18,546 Refinancing costs - - - 1,645 Gross adjustments to EBITDA 7,300 4,528 18,945 9,333 Tax adjustment (1) (1,607 ) 235 (3,631 ) (880 ) Adjusted net income $ 33,299 $ 13,419 $ 74,949 $ 28,644 Adjusted Earnings Per Share - diluted 0.35 0.15 0.78 0.32 Diluted earnings per share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share Net income per common share-diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.09 $ 0.62 $ 0.20 Adjustments to diluted earnings per share: Refinancing costs - - - 0.02 Other expense (income) - (0.02 ) - (0.05 Transaction expenses 0.02 0.02 0.05 0.03 Stock-based compensation 0.04 0.04 0.11 0.08 Acquisition and facility integration costs 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.05 Tax adjustment (1) (0.02 ) - (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Earnings Per Share - diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.15 $ 0.78 $ 0.32

The tax adjustment represents the tax effect of the adjustments at the applicable effective tax rate. To determine the applicable effective tax rate, transaction expenses, stock-based compensation, and acquisition and facility integration costs are excluded from adjusted net income and therefore we have excluded the impact those items have on the effective tax rate.

