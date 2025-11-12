SAAB AB: Saab receives Carl-Gustaf order from Denmark

Saab has signed a contract with the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation for deliveries of the Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon, ammunition and training equipment. The order value is SEK 510 million and deliveries will take place 2026-2028.



"Carl-Gustaf M4 offers unmatched precision, portability, and a wide range of ammunition options, ensuring that Danish forces are well-equipped to handle diverse and evolving threats. We look forward to continuing our long-standing support for the Danish Armed Forces," says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's business area Dynamics.

Carl-Gustaf is a man-portable recoilless rifle built for modern combat - reusable, adaptable, and ready for any mission. The Danish Armed Forces has been using Carl-Gustaf, known in Denmark as Dysekanon, since the 1970s and acquired the latest version, Carl-Gustaf M4, in 2022.



Contact

Saab Press Centre

+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com



Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

