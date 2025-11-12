

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (JELCF.PK, JELCY.PK), Wednesday announced financial results for the first half of 2025-26.



The profit attributable to shareholders increased to $133.3 million from $129.6 million in the previous year.



On a per-share basis, earnings totaled 14.21 US cents compared to 13.92 US cents last year.



Adjusted net profit declined to $123 million from $133.3 million a year ago.



Sales came down to $1.834 billion from $1.854 billion in the prior year.



Johnson Electric's stock closed at $4.25 on the OTC Markets.



(Amended: Corrects per-share earnings to US cents)



