Duke Energy Corporation: Duke Energy Foundation Gives $100,000 to One SC Fund as Part of Annual Campaign To Help Fight Hunger in South Carolina

Duke Energy Corporation:

In addition, the company throughout November will provide another $500,000 to at least 60 feeding programs statewide amid funding uncertainties as colder weather and the holiday season approaches

Since 2021, Duke Energy and the Foundation have dedicated more than $2.6 million to support the efforts of these agencies

Duke Energy and Duke Energy Foundation are contributing $100,000 to the One SC Fund recently activated by Gov. Henry McMaster to support food banks across the state.

Why it matters: As colder weather and the holidays approach, many South Carolina families turn to assistance programs that help support those facing hunger. But those programs are facing challenges of their own to support this tremendous need. That is why it is important to support the organizations that do this great work.

Gov. Henry McMaster: "Duke Energy's contribution to the One SC Fund highlights the very best of South Carolina. At a time when many families are facing uncertainty, Team South Carolina is coming together to support our food banks and put food on the table. I'm grateful for their generosity and hope it will encourage others to join our effort to help families in need."

Tim Pearson, Duke Energy's South Carolina president: "These organizations are fighting the good fight every day in communities across our state, but they cannot do it alone. Duke Energy is happy to stand with the governor, and we encourage other corporate entities, organizations and citizens across the state to help support the fight against hunger."

Bottom line: Duke Energy's support of these organizations and the issue of hunger in the Palmetto State is nothing new. Starting next week, Duke Energy, with support from Duke Energy Foundation, will kick off the company's monthlong annual campaign to support organizations in South Carolina that address food insecurities and inequities. The fifth year of the initiative will provide over $500,000 to more than 60 feeding programs leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday and culminate in final surprise grant announcements on Giving Tuesday.

Zoom in: This campaign is in addition to the support of the One SC Fund and will highlight critical community partners that do this incredible work to fight hunger, including Harvest Hope Food Bank, Mill Village Farms, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, FoodShare South Carolina and AIM, among many others. Duke Energy employees will also provide their time and talents volunteering with organizations throughout the month.

Go deeper: Customers struggling to put food on the table are also likely making decisions about what bills to pay at home, including their electricity bill. That is why it is important to also offer information that can assist families to manage their energy bills when times are tough. To learn more about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

