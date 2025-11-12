Bimergen Energy Corporation: Bimergen Energy & Eos Energy Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate U.S. Battery Storage Projects

Newport Beach, CA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimergen Energy Corporation (OTCQB: BESS) ("Bimergen" or the "Company"), a leading battery energy storage systems (BESS) asset owner, project developer, and independent power provider, today announced it has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ("Eos"), an American energy company and the leading innovator in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based BESS. This strategic partnership combines Bimergen's deep expertise in project development with Eos' proprietary Z3 battery technology-engineered for long-duration performance, safety, and domestic manufacturing. Together, the companies aim to accelerate Bimergen's robust pipeline of battery storage projects toward financial close, leveraging Eos' technology for long-duration energy storage.

The agreement builds on Bimergen's recent $250 million in project-level capital commitments, a portion of which has already been funded in cash, anchored by a landmark $200 million project-level equity commitment. With a pipeline totaling nearly 8 GWh across major U.S. markets, including ERCOT, MISO, WECC, and PJM, Bimergen is positioned to deliver critical storage capacity that will strengthen grid reliability and support energy security.

"This agreement marks an important milestone for Bimergen," said Cole Johnson, Co-CEO of Bimergen. "Partnering with Eos and its made-in-America technology strengthens our ability to deliver reliable, long-duration storage solutions. Combined with the significant capital we've secured, we are well-positioned to bring projects to market quickly and efficiently."

Under the terms of the JDA, both companies will collaborate on project design, procurement and financing strategies, leveraging their combined strengths to reduce costs, mitigate risks and accelerate timelines. The initial focus of the partnership will be on several late-stage ERCOT projects totaling 1.0 GWh, which are currently being prepared for project financing. Eos will also support Bimergen in securing additional development capital to accelerate progress across its broader portfolio.

"Long-duration storage is critical to ensuring energy security and grid reliability," added Nathan Kroeker, Chief Commercial Officer of Eos. "We've already begun reviewing Bimergen's pipeline, and many of these projects are ideally suited for Eos' technology. Together, we're committed to meeting the growing need for viable, domestic energy solutions."

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation (OTCQB: BESS) is a U.S.-based independent power producer specializing in the development, ownership, and operation of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS). The company develops utility-scale and distributed storage projects designed to provide grid reliability, renewable integration, and flexible energy solutions. Bimergen manages the full project lifecycle, including site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations. Its portfolio spans multiple power markets across the United States.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. The Company's BESS features the innovative Znyth technology, a proven chemistry with readily available non-precious earth components, that is the pre-eminent safe, non-flammable, secure, stable, and scalable alternative to conventional lithium-ion technology. The Company's BESS is ideal for utility-scale, microgrid, commercial, and industrial long-duration energy storage applications (i.e., 4 to 16+ hours) and provides customers with significant operational flexibility to cost effectively address current and future increased grid demand and complexity. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

BESS@redchip.com