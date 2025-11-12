Alpha Modus Corp.: Alpha Modus Files Amended Patent Infringement Complaint Against The Kroger Co., Expanding to Nine Patents Covering AI Retail Systems

CORNELIUS, N.C., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus, Corp. ("Alpha Modus"), the subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD), a developer and licensor of artificial intelligence-driven retail technologies, today announced that it has filed an Amended Complaint for Patent Infringement against The Kroger Co. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Case No. 2:25-cv-00923).





The amended filing expands Alpha Modus's original complaint filed in 2025 from eight to nine asserted patents, adding U.S. Patent No. 10,853,825, and the newly issued U.S. Patent No. 12,423,718, which extends Alpha Modus's portfolio covering AI-powered retail engagement, analytics, and in-store automation. The complaint alleges that Kroger's nationwide use of AI and computer-vision systems including Barrows Connected Store, BlueZoo, Everseen Visual AI, 84.51° analytics, Kroger Precision Marketing, EDGE smart shelving, KroGO smart carts, and KASpR optimization systems directly infringe Alpha Modus's patented technologies for real-time consumer analytics, inventory management, and personalized marketing.

This filing follows Alpha Modus's earlier settlement with Kroger in 2025 related to its use of Cooler Screens technology, which was the subject of Alpha Modus's separate 2024 complaint asserting three patents. Alpha Modus is also pursuing a separate lawsuit against Cooler Screens, Inc. in the Northern District of Illinois (Case No. 1:25-cv-10004).

By expanding its patent claims and pursuing additional AI and retail data systems, Alpha Modus continues to demonstrate that its portfolio represents actively developed, market-driven technologies forming the backbone of modern in-store intelligence.

William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus, commented:

"Alpha Modus is demonstrating that enforcement and collaboration can coexist. We're practicing what we patent, deploying our technologies in-store, integrating new partners, and building a national sales platform for 2026. We welcome all participants to join this expanding ecosystem and help shape the trusted, data-driven retail infrastructure of the future."

Alpha Modus's retail technology portfolio covers methods for real-time shopper analytics, dynamic pricing, in-store engagement, and AI-assisted operational management.

This action is part of Alpha Modus's ongoing initiative to license, protect, and commercialize its AI-driven innovations while expanding partnerships and reseller relationships throughout the retail ecosystem.

