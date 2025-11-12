VCI Global Limited: OOB Token Debuts on Kraken Following VCIG's US$100 Million Acquisition

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company") today announced that the OOB Token is set to debut on Kraken at 10 a.m. ET, following VCI Global's US$100 million acquisition of OOB tokens. The listing marks a key milestone in VCIG's digital-treasury initiative, connecting regulated capital markets with blockchain liquidity and real-world token utility.

"Listing on Kraken is a pivotal moment for OOBIT. With VCI Global managing the treasury and Tether as a strategic shareholder, we are bridging everyday token utility with institutional trust," said Amram Adar, Founder and CEO of OOBIT.

"Kraken represents integrity and stability in the digital-asset market. OOB launch there signifies the maturity of our platform and ecosystem. We are proud to work with partners who share our commitment to governance and compliance," said Moshe Schisser, Chairman of OOBIT.

VCI Global's Treasury Management role ensures that OOB functions more than a tradable token. By providing institutional-grade oversight of token reserves, implementing staking and burn mechanisms with the proper controls on circulation, alongside integrating OOBIT's payment and reward platform, the token proves tangible utility in both cross-border and everyday transactions. The Kraken listing also provides immediate access to millions of verified users globally, expanding liquidity and market reach.

OOB is positioned as a hybrid model integrating real-world payments, staking, and institutional trust - a combination rarely seen in digital assets. Strategic partners strengthen this position: Tether, with its major stake in OOBIT, provides liquidity and credibility; VCI Global ensures strong oversight; Kraken offers global access; additional ecosystem supporters include Solana Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko and CMCC Global.

"As Treasury Manager, VCI Global is committed to ensuring that OOB operates with transparency, liquidity, and measurable utility. Our oversight framework, combined with Kraken's global reach and Tether's strategic stake, positions OOB to deliver meaningful value to both users and investors," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital market solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company's strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

