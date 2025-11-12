SEALSQ Inaugurates the Grenoble Node of the SEALSQ Quantum Corridor, Advancing Quantum Sovereignty Across Europe

Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, together with its parent company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announced the official inauguration of the Grenoble Node of the SEALSQ Quantum Corridor, developed in collaboration with IC'Alps, the recently acquired developer of Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC).

The inauguration of SEALSQ Quantum Corridor marks a major milestone in the establishment of a transnational innovation infrastructure interconnecting quantum computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and semiconductor ecosystems across Spain, France, Switzerland, and the United States.

The SEALSQ Quantum Corridor is designed to form a secure innovation backbone connecting leading European and transatlantic deeptech hubs. Its mission is to foster technological sovereignty and accelerate the convergence of post-quantum cryptography, semiconductor engineering, and quantum-enabled computing. Originating in Spain with a €40 million Quantix EdgeS Hub dedicated to post-quantum chip personalization and test, the initiative is now expanding through the new French node in Grenoble, a city recognized globally for its leadership in advanced microelectronics and quantum research.

The Grenoble Node and Toulouse center, operated in collaboration with IC'Alps, will serve as SEALSQ's European center of excellence for Quantum ASIC design, semiconductor integration, and quantum-enhanced computing architectures. It will accelerate the development of secure, low-power, post-quantum integrated circuits capable of resisting next-generation quantum attacks while enabling hybrid computing capabilities that merge classical and quantum logic. These new ASICs will provide the foundation for the next wave of trust-centric devices, from secure IoT components, IoMT medical devices and aerospace systems to AI-driven automotive and defense applications, using quantum-resilient cryptographic primitives.

The SEALSQ Quantum Corridor initiative unites SEALSQ's capabilities in cryptographic semiconductors, post-quantum algorithm deployment, and satellite-based trust networks. It connects the Quantix EdgeS Hub in Spain for PQC chip test & personalization, the Grenoble Node in France and Toulouse center for quantum resistant ASIC design and silicon engineering, Switzerland as the nucleus of cryptographic trust and digital identity innovation, and the United States for large-scale technology integration, standards alignment, and cooperation with national security programs.

Future nodes are planned in the UAE, Korea, and Japan, expanding the Corridor into a multipolar global framework for secure innovation.

Technically, the SEALSQ Quantum Corridor aims to implement a unified ecosystem connecting post-quantum cryptography (PQC) based on NIST-approved CRYSTALS-Kyber and Dilithium algorithms, quantum-secure semiconductors embedding dynamic, cryptographically agile architectures, and satellite-assisted communication using WISeSat low-orbit constellations. These space components will anchor orbital trust services, allowing mobile and IoT devices equipped with SEALSQ secure elements to perform quantum-resistant key exchange, real-time cryptographic attestation, and secure authentication independent of terrestrial infrastructure.

The future roadmap includes the co-design of ASICs optimized for PQC acceleration and the development of quantum resistant coprocessor IPs. By 2028, SEALSQ aims to integrate cryo-compatible semiconductors and quantum key distribution (QKD) modules, enabling entanglement-based secure communications across its satellite and terrestrial nodes.

"Today's inauguration of the Grenoble Node marks the operational start of a quantum-secure innovation network that will redefine how nations, industries, and research centers collaborate securely," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey and SEALSQ. "The Quantum Corridor connects Europe's strongest innovation clusters with our semiconductor and cryptographic expertise, ensuring a trusted, post-quantum future for all connected systems."

The SEALSQ Quantum Corridor positions the company at the intersection of semiconductor sovereignty, post-quantum resilience, and the emerging quantum economy, while reinforcing Europe's leadership in trusted technology infrastructure and its alignment with U.S. and global standards.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

