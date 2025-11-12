

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in world markets remains positive as investors awaited a potential resolution to the U.S. government shutdown. Rate cut expectations remained strong amidst weak labor market update from the U.S.



Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory amidst firm hopes of another Fed rate cut in December. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a strongly positive note. Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index strengthened. Ten-year bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices declined amidst increasing anxiety over a supply glut. Gold rebounded after Tuesday's decline. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a weak note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 48,035.50, up 0.22% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,871.00, up 0.36% Germany's DAX at 24,402.23, up 1.27% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,902.27, up 0.03% France's CAC 40 at 8,265.75, up 1.34% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,802.65, up 1.34% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 51,063.31, up 0.43% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,799.50, down 0.22% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,000.14, down 0.07% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,922.73, up 0.85%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1570, down 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3106, down 0.39% USD/JPY at 154.96, up 0.53% AUD/USD at 0.6536, up 0.18% USD/CAD at 1.4015, down 0.04% Dollar Index at 99.66, up 0.18%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.081%, up 0.27% Germany at 2.6624%, up 0.20% France at 3.404%, down 0.53% U.K. at 4.4170%, up 0.66% Japan at 1.693%, up 0.12%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $64.29, down 1.34%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $60.19, down 1.39%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,132.65, up 0.40%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $104,888.78, up 0.21% Ethereum at $3,548.31, down 0.09% XRP at $2.43, down 1.03% BNB at $972.43, down 0.97% Solana at $159.55, down 2.47%



