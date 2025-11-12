Andersen Consulting announces a Collaboration Agreement with TruScore, enhancing its human capital offering to help clients build stronger leadership teams and organizational cultures.

Headquartered in the U.S., TruScore specializes in delivering fully customized survey hosting solutions that empower organizations to run scalable, secure, white-label assessment programs tailored to their unique needs. Providing bespoke 360-degree feedback solutions, TruScore works with Fortune 500 corporations, leadership development companies, and independent coaches to design and manage their own proprietary assessment experiences.

"In today's dynamic business environment, organizations need more than just strategy-they need strong, resilient leadership to execute that strategy successfully," said Derek Murphy, CEO of TruScore. "Through this collaboration with Andersen Consulting, we can bring our assessment and development expertise to a broader audience, helping clients identify and cultivate the leadership talent necessary to drive growth and transformation."

"Effective leadership is fundamental to organizational success, especially in today's fast-evolving global economy," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Collaborating with TruScore enhances our ability to deliver data-driven insights and leadership assessment frameworks that help clients align talent with strategy, design resilient leadership pipelines, and achieve a sustainable competitive advantage."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 44,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

