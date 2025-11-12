Fast Finance Pay Corp.: Fast Finance Pay Corp Expands EU Operations via OK.de Services GmbH Launching OK.pay

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTCID:FFPP) is pleased to announce that its German subsidiary, OK.de Services GmbH, operator of the OK.secure platform, has entered into an agreement for the OK.secure app to provide banking and debit card processing services for end-users with International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs) in the European Union and the United Kingdom through its brand OK.pay.

OK.pay is an innovative solution for modern banking and crypto asset management. OK.secure, operated by FFPP's German subsidiary OK.de Services GmbH, is an advanced messaging platform offering seamless global integration of crypto trading, enabling users to buy, sell, and spend cryptocurrencies through a single application. By implementing the OK.pay banking feature and combining encrypted messaging with a non-custodial wallet and crypto-to-fiat conversion capabilities, OK.secure now provides powerful tools for managing digital assets and conducting secure financial transactions worldwide. The connected VISA Debit Cards extend these advantages into everyday use. More information is available at https://www.ok-secure.com/.

"This is a very exciting time for us, as the app is expected to launch its banking functionality by December, with full system activation planned for the first quarter of 2026," said Ole Jensen, CEO, President and Chairman of Fast Finance Pay Corp. "Through our German subsidiary OK.de Services GmbH, we generate fees from each transaction, integrating our technology into a growing financial ecosystem across the EU and UK. The OK.secure app now also features OK.pay-branded debit cards for end-users, mobile payment solutions, and digital banking capabilities, among many other functions. This agreement enables users to pay for products and services and receive payments in cryptocurrencies."

The OK.pay card and bank account, operated by OK.de Services GmbH, are offered in EUR and GBP denominations and can be topped up using cryptocurrencies or SWIFT payments. The cards may be used wherever major VISA cards are accepted.

About Fast Finance Pay Corp.

Fast Finance Pay Corp. is a communication and fintech innovator that delivers cutting-edge, end-to-end communication and financial solutions for end-users. Its unified ecosystem seamlessly combines secure communication with advanced banking technologies, enabling end-users to transact smarter and more efficiently.

OK.secure, a Fast Finance Pay Corp brand provides a global messenger with app and web applications that not only enable simple communication but also offers digital payments via crypto wallet including debit card, B2B merchant tools. Our unique model combines messaging, payment solutions and crypto trading services to create seamless digital interactions for Fiat and Cryptocurrencies.

Through our brands OK.secure, OK.merchants, OK.pay, OK.de and DigiClerk, we offer innovative and scalable B2C and B2B solutions for payment processing, as well as non-custodial and custodial crypto wallets that enable users to trade cryptocurrencies and participate in Decentralized Finance (DeFi.)

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended). Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

