Fast Finance Pay Corp.: Fast Finance Pay Corp Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTCID:FFPP) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and provides a business update.

"Fast Finance delivered a strong quarter fueled by an increase in revenues, gross profit and net income," said Ole Jensen, CEO, President and Chairman of Fast Finance Pay Corp. "We continue to grow our business organically while being very prudent with our expenses and remaining focused on the process associated with uplisting onto a national exchange, all of which we believe will bring added value to our shareholders. Additionally, our shareholder equity on Sept 30th was $15.5 million, compared to $8.6 million on Dec 31, 2024, all of which strengthens our balance sheet and better positions us for an uplisting."

Key Financial Highlights:

Operating Results for the three months ended September 30, 2025:

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $3.1 million, an increase of 241% from $912 thousand in the same period of 2024.

Gross profit was $2.4 million, compared to $341 thousand in the same period in 2024.

Net income, excluding depreciation and amortization, was $664 thousand, as compared to a loss of $941 thousand in the same period of 2024.

Operating Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025:

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $8.4 million, an increase of 452% from $1.5 million in the same period of 2024.

Gross profit was $5.6 million, compared to $197 thousand in the same period in 2024.

Net income, excluding depreciation and amortization was $1.6 million, compared to a loss of $1.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Ole Jensen, CEO, President and Chairman of Fast Finance Pay Corp. stated, "We continue to enhance our messenger with an integrated wallet which provides chat, video-calls, file-sharing and a crypto-wallet - entirely with military-grade encryption. We have integrated AI into our product line by leveraging human-like conversations that creates various types of text content to make everyday life smarter and more entertaining. Ok.secure AI is seamlessly integrated into chats, making it an extremely user-friendly tool. We are working on a number of other initiatives which are designed to be user-friendly and can service and accommodate individuals and business alike, such as OK.secure Smart Storage, a new generation of cloud based storage with a seamless integration to daily communications."

About Fast Finance Pay Corp.

Fast Finance Pay Corp. is a communication and fintech innovator that delivers cutting-edge, end-to-end communication and financial solutions for businesses and individual users. Its unified ecosystem seamlessly combines secure communication with advanced banking technologies, enabling businesses and consumers to transact smarter and more efficiently.

OK.secure, a Fast Finance Pay Corp brand provides a global messenger with app and web applications that not only enable simple communication but also offers digital payments via crypto wallet including debit card, B2B merchant tools. Our unique model combines messaging, payment solutions and crypto trading services to create seamless digital interactions for Fiat and Cryptocurrencies.

Through our brands OK.secure, OK.merchants, OK.pay, OK.de and DigiClerk, we offer innovative and scalable B2C and B2B solutions for payment processing, as well as non-custodial and custodial crypto wallets that enable users to trade cryptocurrencies and participate in Decentralized Finance (DeFi.)

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended). Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

