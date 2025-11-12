Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the diamond drill and field team have arrived at the Miner Mountain Alkalic Copper-Gold and Gold project. The team is now preparing drill pads in advance of the driller's arrival. A total of ~1000 m drilling is anticipated.

Alkalic Porphyry Copper-Gold mineralization that occurs at Miner Mountain encompasses a disseminated, near-surface bulk mineable disseminated gold mineralization in the South Gold Zone and deeper porphyry structural controlled copper-gold mineralization in the Cuba Zone.

Drill intersections of the South Gold Zone range to maximum 1.08 gpt gold over 88.0 m and occur within a mineralized oval zone measuring 285 m long, a maximum 145 m wide and vertical depth of ~70 m (Figure 1).

Program - South Gold Zone

The South Gold Zone status is currently viewed as a "Target Reviewed" 90,000 to 150,000 ounces of gold in near surface mineralization, based on the 2024 SRK Canada Consulting review (Sego News Release September 24, 2024).

Four holes that total ~470 metres are planned to confirm the continuity of gold mineralization in the 80 m gap between sections on the attached map of the South Gold Zone, collect specific gravity measurements of drill core and elevate the Gold Zone into an NI 43-101 resource "possible" category (Figure 1, collars A to D).

A non-cyanide based leaching process of South Gold Zone samples will be tested to confirm a preliminary bench scale cyanide test which returned gold recoveries of 95% completed in 2021 (News Release, August 11, 2021) and to also improve the economic and environmental benefits of this new process.





Figure 1. Proposed drill holes (green) at the South Gold Zone, gold grade (Au) and intervals of diamond drill holes, the boundary of mineralization (red) and on a geological base map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1056/274115_5e97b51ec4011b5c_002full.jpg





Figure 2. North-northeast long section of the Cuba Zone mineralization; distance between horizontal lines are 150 m apart.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1056/274115_segof2.jpg

Program - Cuba Zone

Deep drill holes are planned in the Cuba Zone located 1,700 m northeast of the South Gold Zone.

A diamond drill hole will explore ~500 m depths below a +1% copper porphyry intersection shown in a long section in Figure 2.

Drill hole 37 carried 4.4 m of 1.2% copper and 0.24 gpt gold within a wider 11 m interval containing 0.6% copper, 0.12 gpt gold mineralization at the final depth of 233 m (News Release February 28, 2019).

In addition, platinum group metals will be analyzed in zones of new mineralization which are indicated in 0.13 gpt palladium over 2 m in drill hole 37 (News Release October 24, 2023).

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Ron Britten, Ph.D., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101 and is a consultant to the company.

About the Project

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain Project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry and gold exploration project located near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is 15 km north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Hudbay Minerals Inc. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain Project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work on the Miner Mountain Project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274115

SOURCE: Sego Resources Inc.