

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. , Wednesday introduced its all-new battery plant in Liberty, North Carolina, which is expected to generate up to 5,100 new American jobs.



The facility will serve as Toyota's hub for developing and producing lithium-ion batteries needed for its ever-growing portfolio of electrified vehicles.



Additional production lines at Toyota North Carolina are set to launch by 2030, the company added.



The automaker plans to invest up to $10 billion over the next five years to support future mobility efforts in the U.S.



Currently, TM is trading at $206.87, up 0.43 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



