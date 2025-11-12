FedEx Begins Use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel at Chicago-O'Hare and Miami International Airports

The two deals mark the second and third SAF deployments by FedEx in six months; FedEx becomes the first U.S. all-cargo airline to use SAF at O'Hare.

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Last month, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) continued its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) procurement momentum, beginning to take delivery of blended SAF at two additional U.S. airports for the first time: Chicago-O'Hare Airport and Miami International Airport. The start of these fuel deliveries in October marked the company's second and third deployments of blended SAF at a major U.S. airport in six months. In May, FedEx announced its first major U.S. SAF deployment at Los Angeles International Airport.

"Each executed agreement signals to fuel producers that airlines are willing and eager collaborators to help to scale the SAF market," said Karen Blanks Ellis, chief sustainability officer and vice president of Environmental Affairs, FedEx. "The aviation industry still faces a mismatch between available SAF supply and carrier demand, but we are encouraged by the early signs of increased SAF production globally this calendar year."

Chicago-O'Hare International Airport

At O'Hare, FedEx will receive a blend to include a total of one million gallons of neat SAF at a minimum 30% blend from Air bp. With its first fuel delivery in October, FedEx became the first U.S. all-cargo airline to purchase and deploy SAF at Chicago-O'Hare International Airport.*

"Existing fuel infrastructure and enabling policy conditions at the state level made sourcing SAF at O'Hare a logical next step in our alternative fuel procurement strategy," Blanks Ellis added.

Miami International Airport

At Miami International Airport, FedEx has started to take delivery of around three million gallons of blended SAF at a 30% blend minimum from AEG.

"With FedEx flights from Miami heading all over Latin America and the Caribbean every day, we are proud to see our Miami hub leading the way in sustainable fuel adoption," said Luiz R. Vasconcelos, president, FedEx Latin America and the Caribbean. "This milestone reinforces our commitment and demonstrates to our customers that sustainability is not just a corporate goal-it is a regional priority. From SAF deployment in Miami to the rollout of electric delivery vehicles in countries like Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Brazil, we're embedding sustainable innovation across our operations and actively contributing to the corporation's global sustainability strategy."

SAF: Part of a holistic aviation sustainability strategy

Under current fuel standards, neat-or unblended-SAF is mixed with traditional jet fuel before use in an engine. Blended SAF is a "drop in" fuel, meaning airlines do not need to make changes to existing aircraft engines or fueling infrastructure to use it. By 2030, FedEx aims to obtain 30% of its fuel supply from alternative sources, on a blended basis.

Deploying SAF is just one component of a broader FedEx aviation sustainability and fuel efficiency strategy. Though the emissions profiles of SAF and traditional jet fuel are similar when burned, the production of sustainable aviation fuel can result in up to 80% fewer lifecycle emissions compared with the extraction of conventional fuels.^ However, this technological reality means that reducing overall fuel consumption and increasing operational efficiency must go hand-in-hand with alternative fuel uptake in order to reach emissions goals as an industry.

Aircraft modernization and other fuel savings initiatives enabled FedEx to avoid the use of 140 million gallons of jet fuel in FY 2024, resulting in $400 million in savings for the company. In FY 2024, FedEx achieved its previous goal of a 30% reduction in aircraft emissions intensity from a 2005 baseline. Upping its ambition, FedEx has since expanded that goal to target a 40% reduction in aircraft emissions intensity by 2034.

Learn more about the FedEx sustainability strategy and the company's goal of carbon neutral global operations by 2040 here: https://www.fedex.com/en-us/sustainability/our-approach.html

*Based on publicly available information

^When used in neat form (i.e., unblended) and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $89 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible, efficient, and intelligent global network. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, such as statements regarding business strategies and management's views with respect to future events, and the assumptions underlying such expected statements. Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words "will," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "forecasts," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to achieve or demonstrate progress on our goal of carbon-neutral operations by 2040 and other factors which can be found in FedEx Corp.'s and its subsidiaries' press releases and FedEx Corp.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-begins-use-of-sustainable-aviation-fuel-saf-at-chicago-ohare-and-miami-interna-1100827