Mittwoch, 12.11.2025
BREAKING NEWS: Bohrprogramm gestartet - historisches Uranpotenzial wird jetzt "aufgebohrt"
WKN: A3DHX9 | ISIN: DK0061802139
12.11.25 | 19:18
28,060 Euro
+2,26 % +0,620
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2025 17:24 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ALK Abello: ALK upgrades its full-year outlook

Inside information

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B) today announced that the 2025 full-year financial outlook has been upgraded based on the performance in Q3 and the outlook for the remainder of the year. The changes mainly reflect the current business momentum in Europe.

  • Revenue is now expected to grow by 13-15% in local currencies (previously: 12-14%), driven by growth in all sales regions and product lines. Growth will predominantly be attributable to higher volumes, as ALK expects to treat more patients with its allergy immunotherapy (AIT) and anaphylaxis products.

  • The EBIT margin is now projected to improve to approximately 26% (previously: 25%), fuelled by revenue growth, gross margin improvements, and optimisations.

The Q3 report, originally due for 13 November 2025, will be published later today, 12 November 2025. The previously announced presentation for investors and analysts will still take place on 13 November 2025 at 13:30 CET.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

This information is information that ALK is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.


