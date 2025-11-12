Follows Court-Approved Sale of Substantially all of Sunnova's Assets to Solaris and Transition of Core Operations to SunStrong ManagementRemaining Sunnova Estate to Undergo Orderly Wind DownHOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova" or the "Company") today announced that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the "Court") has confirmed the Company's Chapter 11 Plan (the "Plan").This announcement follows the previously approved sale of substantially all of the Company's assets and business operations to Solaris Assets, LLC ("Solaris") (the "Sale Transaction"), through which Sunnova's core operations transitioned to SunStrong Management, LLC ("SunStrong"), a full-service asset manager for the renewables industry. Under Solaris' ownership, SunStrong's experienced management team continues to lead day-to-day operations, maintaining high-quality service and support for customers and partners.Pursuant to the terms of the Plan, a Creditor Trustee will be appointed to distribute the proceeds of the Sale Transaction to creditors and conduct an orderly wind down of the Company's remaining business operations. Confirmation of the Plan represents the next step in Sunnova's restructuring process, positioning the Company's estate to maximize value for all stakeholders and conclude its chapter 11 proceedings.Additional information regarding the Company's Chapter 11 process is available at https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/Sunnova. Stakeholders with questions can contact the Company's claims agent, Kroll, by calling (888) 975-5436 (U.S. and Canada toll free) or +1 (646) 930-4686 (International) or emailing SunnovaInfo@ra.kroll.com.AdvisorsKirkland & Ellis LLP and Bracewell LLP are serving as legal counsel, Alvarez & Marsal is serving as financial advisor, Moelis & Company LLC is serving as investment banker, and C Street Advisory Group is serving as strategic communications advisor to the Company.About SunnovaSunnova Energy International Inc. is an industry-leading adaptive energy services company focused on making clean energy more accessible, reliable, and affordable for homeowners and businesses. Through its adaptive energy platform, Sunnova provides a better energy service at a better price to deliver its mission of powering energy independence. For more information, visit http://www.sunnova.com.ContactsSunnova ContactC Street Advisory GroupSunnova@thecstreet.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251110916669/en/