E.C.D. Automotive Design: ECD Automotive Design Engages Arca Labs to Advance Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, Inc. ("ECD" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ECDA), the world's largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs and Toyota FJs, today announced that it has engaged Arca Labs LLC, the innovation division of Arca, to provide operational consulting services in connection with the Company's previously announced Bitcoin treasury initiative.

Arca Labs will assist ECD in establishing a corporate account with a qualified digital-asset custodian, including support with documentation, onboarding, and security protocols to enable digital-asset custody and transaction execution.

"Our collaboration with Arca Labs underscores ECD's commitment to executing our Bitcoin treasury strategy with the same discipline and precision that define how we build our vehicles," said Vicky Hay, Chief Financial Officer of ECD Automotive Design. "Arca's institutional expertise and operational infrastructure will help us establish a secure and compliant framework for digital-asset custody and transactions, bolstering our financial foundation while enabling management to remain focused on building one-of-one vehicles and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Arca Labs will provide non-discretionary operational support only and will not assist the Company in purchasing any assets, handling funds or securities, provide investment advice, or exercise any trading discretion.

About Arca Labs

Arca Labs, the innovation division of Arca, specializes in guiding companies in their digital asset and tokenization strategies. They help businesses optimize their models through implementation of digital assets and blockchain technology. They provide ongoing operational support services throughout the lifecycle of these assets, including due diligence and advisory services. For more information, visit www.ar.ca.

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rover Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, the Jaguar E-Type and we have recently added Ford Mustang and Toyota FJ. Historically, each vehicle produced by ECD was fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The Company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 102 staff with 67 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 66 ASE and three master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

