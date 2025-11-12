SEGG Media Corporation: Sports.com Expands Brand Into the NBA, Extending SEGG Media's U.S. Sports Footprint

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) ("SEGG Media" or "the Company"), parent company of Sports.com, today announced its latest development in its commercial outreach strategy through an agreement to place full-page advertisements in seven premier National Basketball Association ("NBA") team yearbooks for the 2025/26 season.

The placements, managed through Professional Sports Publications, include high-visibility coverage with some of the NBA's most iconic franchises: the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and New York Knicks.

This follows SEGG Media's NFL 2025/26 Yearbook campaign, which featured advertisements across 25 NFL stadiums. The move underscores SEGG Media's accelerating focus on embedding the Sports.com brand within the U.S. sports landscape, connecting directly with fans and potential investors across both the NFL and NBA.

"Sports.com's presence across America's biggest sports leagues demonstrates our commitment to expanding into our domestic home market," said Matthew McGahan, Chairman, President & CEO of SEGG Media. "By executing brand placements within the NFL, NBA, and IndyCar - including our partnerships with three drivers on the U.S. IndyCar circuit - we are delivering precisely what shareholders expect: brand visibility within the most valuable and culturally significant sports ecosystems in the world. Looking ahead to 2026, Sports.com is particularly excited about its ambitions to expand into basketball. We are focused on developing sponsorships, streaming partnerships, and academy programs. The Company is exploring every aspect of this great sport, from behind-the-scenes storytelling to working collaboratively with professional leagues around the world. These opportunities align perfectly with our mission to position Sports.com as a leader in fan engagement, innovation, and immersive content within the global basketball arena."

Marc Bircham, SEGG Media Board Director and Director of Sports.com, added: "SEGG Media is building a true sports media conglomerate. To do that, we must capitalize on strong U.S. sports IP like the NFL, NBA, and IndyCar. Following the exposure from our NFL campaign, expanding into the NBA is a natural next step. We are already developing behind-the-scenes content and other fan engagement activations for 2026 that are designed to extend our brand reach across multiple leagues, which would deliver value for shareholders and engage new audiences globally."

With messaging now reaching both the NFL and NBA fans, SEGG Media and Sports.com continue to execute their broader strategy to make the Company one of the most visible sports, entertainment, and gaming brands listed on NASDAQ.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group integrating traditional assets with blockchain innovation. Through its portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com, the Company is focused on building immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

