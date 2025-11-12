INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues increase 7%; net losses decrease 27% compared to prior year period; comparable clinic revenues increase 9.2% vs prior year period

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights Compared to Prior Periods

Total revenue of $4.3 million, a sequential increase of 1% from Q2 2025 and an increase of 7% from the prior year period.

Service revenue of $3.13 million, a sequential increase of 1% from Q2 2025 and an increase of 6% from the prior year period.

Product revenue of $1.17 million, a sequential increase of 8.2% from Q2 2025 and an increase of 9% from the prior year period.

Comparable clinic revenues increased 9.2% from the prior year period.

General and Administrative expenses decreased 19% from the prior year period.

Net loss of $2.5 million, a decrease of 27% from the prior year period.

Third Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Announced launch of online pet pharmacy beginning Q1 2026.

Regained compliance with Nasdaq requirement for a minimum of $2.5 million in stockholders' equity.

Presented corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference and met with institutional investors.

Executive Commentary

"The third quarter of 2025 was a solid quarter of continued progress for IVP and continues our trend of growth compared to the third quarter of 2024 as well as the second quarter of 2025," said Kimball Carr, Inspire's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team has brought innovative solutions to every aspect of our operations this year and we have celebrated significant clinical hiring that continues to propel our business forward. We continue to control costs and improve efficiency resulting in a 19% decrease in G&A expenses, and we narrowed net losses by 27% from $3.4 million to $2.5 million as compared to last year's third quarter. After several successive quarters of improved earnings, we are incredibly focused on operations excellence as we continue to grow and move steadily toward profitability.

"We are also extremely excited about new growth levers and look forward to the Q1 2026 launch of our online pet pharmacy. This planned new business vertical expands our offerings and differentiates our company in the evolving veterinary medicine industry," concluded Mr. Carr.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Overview Compared to Prior Year Period

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $4.3 million, an increase of $267,107 or 7%, compared to $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2024.The year-over-year growth was primarily driven by improved appointment utilization and more consistent veterinarian staffing coverage across core hospitals.

Service revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $3.13 million, an increase of $168,922 or 6%, compared to $2.96 million for the third quarter of 2024. Service revenue increased modestly, supported by higher appointment volume and stronger capture of wellness and preventive care services. The increase in service revenue is mainly attributed to the general increase in spend, specifically per visit spend.

Product revenues for the third quarter 2025 were $1.2 million, an increase of $98,000, or 9%, compared to $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. Product revenue remained seasonally consistent, reflecting ongoing demand for parasite-prevention and chronic medication refills. Margin performance benefited from strengthened in-clinic pricing discipline and increased pharmacy refill retention through preferred fulfillment channels. The overall increase was a result of customers purchasing more products per visit.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were $2.4 million, a decrease of $564,415 or 19% compared to $2.98 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease is primary due to decreased consulting agreements relating to customer outreach and credit card processing fees.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.5 million, a decrease of $1 million or 27% compared to $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. The reduction of the net loss is primarily attributable to the decline in interest expense and the exclusion of the operating expenses associated with KVC, which was sold during the third quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $341,746.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care. For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Facebook | LinkedIn | X

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding plans to launch an online pet pharmacy and management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and expected growth and business outlook. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our limited operating history and history of losses; our ability to continue operating as a going concern; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to complete additional acquisitions; our ability to recruit and retain skilled veterinarians; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market in which we operate; our ability to manage our growth effectively over the long-term to maintain our high level of service; the price volatility of our Class A common stock; our ability to continue to have our Class A common stock listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market; the impact of geopolitical conflicts, inflation, and macroeconomic instability on our business, the broader economy, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact

CORE IR

516-386-0430

investors@inspirevet.com

Press Contact

CORE PR

Matthew Cossel

pr@coreir.com

General Inquires

Morgan Wood

Mwood@inspirevet.com

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 341,746 $ 523,690 Accounts receivable, net 28,704 40,675 Inventory 497,614 516,650 Investments - equity securities 2,571,429 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 385,055 942,456 Total current assets 3,824,548 2,023,471 Restricted cash - non-current 234,500 200,000 Property and equipment, net 6,889,958 6,382,788 Right-of-use assets 1,695,171 1,879,729 Intangibles assets 1,175,099 1,633,927 Goodwill 9,088,263 8,022,082 Deferred financing costs 1,000,000 - Other assets 48,227 53,997 Total assets $ 23,955,766 $ 20,195,994 Liabilities and Stockholder's Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,700,265 1,979,503 Accrued expenses 969,940 285,770 Operating lease liabilities 170,774 183,981 Loans payable, net of discount 2,057,740 2,340,020 Convertible notes payable 274,908 - Promissory note 1,120,623 - Notes payable, net of discount 3,424,599 3,410,465 Total current liabilities 9,718,849 8,199,739 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,813,828 1,943,487 Notes payable - noncurrent 8,254,408 8,490,763 Total liabilities 19,787,085 18,633,989 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15) Stockholder's Equity (Deficit) Common stock - Class A, $0.0001 par value, 100 million shares authorized, 3,609,285 and 1,176,059 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. 360 117 Common stock - Class B, $0.0001 par value, 20 million shares authorized, 3,020,750 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. 302 302 Preferred stock - Convertible Series B, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 and 0 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and 7,593 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. 1 - Additional paid in capital 48,494,176 37,911,867 Accumulated deficit (44,326,158 ) (36,350,281 ) Total stockholder's equity (deficit) 4,168,681 1,562,005 Total liabilities and stockholder's equity (deficit) $ 23,955,766 $ 20,195,994

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Service revenue $ 3,138,670 $ 2,969,748 $ 9,055,548 $ 9,735,585 Product revenue 1,177,462 1,079,277 3,183,327 3,535,388 Total revenue 4,316,132 4,049,025 12,238,875 13,270,973 Operating expenses Cost of service revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) 2,678,940 2,568,085 7,253,536 7,705,972 Cost of product revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) 850,153 854,921 2,507,227 2,807,025 General and administrative expenses 2,423,707 2,988,122 7,514,420 8,080,199 Debt extinguishment loss - - 689,411 1,587,862 Depreciation and amortization 330,498 340,167 864,293 1,048,290 Gain on sale of business - (467,049 ) - (467,049 ) Total operating expenses 6,283,298 6,284,246 18,828,887 20,762,299 Loss from operations (1,967,166 ) (2,235,221 ) (6,590,012 ) (7,491,326 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income 4 44 25 46 Interest expense (559,111 ) (1,254,149 ) (1,385,891 ) (2,801,491 ) Other income (expenses) - - - (4,768 ) Total other expenses (559,108 ) (1,254,105 ) (1,3785,866 ) (2,806,213 ) Loss before income taxes (2,526,273 ) (3,489,326 ) (7,975,878 ) (10,297,539 ) Benefit for income taxes - - - - Net loss (2,526,273 ) (3,489,326 ) (7,975,878 ) (10,297,539 ) Dividend on convertible series A preferred stock - - - (220,850 ) Net loss attributable to class A and B common stockholders $ (2,526,273 ) $ (3,489,326 ) $ (7,975,878 ) $ (10,518,389 ) Net loss per Class A and B common shares: Basic and diluted $ (0.41 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (1.55 ) $ (2.64 ) Weighted average shares outstanding per Class A and B common shares: Basic and diluted 6,091,057 4,112,531 5,154,703 3,989,3443

SOURCE: INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inspire-veterinary-partners-announces-third-quarter-2025-financi-1100543