Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) (FSE: P3Z) ("EDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of 9,090,909 units ("Units") at a price of C$0.11 per unit (the "Unit"), for total gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.14 for a period of 36 months following the issue date of the Unit. Pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, the Common Shares, the Warrants and any Warrant Shares issued upon the exercise of Warrants will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period from the closing date.

If during the exercise period of the Warrants, the Common Shares trade at or above a volume-weighted average trading price of $0.30 per Common Share for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry time of the Warrants to 30 days from the date on which the Company provides written notice to the holders of the Warrants.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the Company's Scotia Mine to a production decision and for general working capital purposes.

Certain directors, officers and other insiders of the Company are expected to acquire securities under the Offering. Such participation will be a "related party transaction" as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") but is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About EDM Resources Inc.

EDM is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EDM" and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "P3Z". For more information, please contact:

The Company's corporate filings and technical reports can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Further information on EDM is also available on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EDMresources.inc, Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/EDMresources, LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/EDMresources and Youtube at https://youtube.com/@edmresources?si=Bvyighil3mSoOKnD

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including plans, objectives, estimates, and expectations regarding EDM Resources Inc.'s future activities. Such statements are identified by words like "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "may," "could," or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These include, but are not limited to, mineral resource estimates, exploration and development results, project timing, market conditions, commodity prices, financing, and operational risks. For a discussion of risk factors, please refer to EDM's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024. EDM does not guarantee the accuracy of forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on them.

Not for dissemination in or into the United States or through U.S. newswires

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274217

SOURCE: EDM Resources Inc.