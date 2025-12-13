Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) (FSE: P3Z) ("EDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1.0 million (the "Offering").

The President and CEO, Mr. Mark Haywood, stated: "EDM is pleased to announce the closing of this $1M financing. Net proceeds of the Offering will be used to complete the Fisheries Act Authorization Application for our Scotia Mine and for general working capital purposes."

The Offering consisted of 9,090,909 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of C$0.11 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$999,999.99 each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.14 for each Warrant Share, until December 12, 2028. The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering for environmental work at its wholly owned Scotia Mine, located 60 km north of Halifax (the "Scotia Mine"), and for general working capital purposes.

If the Company's common shares trade at or above a volume-weighted average trading price of $0.30 per common share for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry time of the warrants to 30 days from the date on which the Company provides written notice to the holders of the warrants.

Certain directors, officers, and other insiders of the Company (collectively the "Insiders") have acquired a total of 1,765,455 Units in the Offering. The participation of Insiders constitutes a "related party transaction", as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 which apply to related party transactions as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

In connection with the Offering, the Company has paid C$16,016.00 in cash compensation and issued 145,600 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") to eligible brokers for their assistance with the Offering. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.14 per share until December 12, 2028.

About EDM Resources Inc.

EDM is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EDM" and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "P3Z". For more information, please contact:

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including plans, objectives, estimates, and expectations regarding EDM Resources Inc.'s future activities. Such statements are identified by words like "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "may," "could," or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These include, but are not limited to, mineral resource estimates, exploration and development results, project timing, market conditions, commodity prices, financing, and operational risks. For a discussion of risk factors, please refer to EDM's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024. EDM does not guarantee the accuracy of forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on them.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277961

SOURCE: EDM Resources Inc.