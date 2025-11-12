Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.11.2025
BREAKING NEWS: Bohrprogramm gestartet - historisches Uranpotenzial wird jetzt "aufgebohrt"
Smith-Midland to Release Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 13

Company to Participate in Southwest IDEAS Conference on November 20

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, today announced it expects to release its third quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 13th.

In addition, CEO Ashley Smith and CFO Dominic Hunter will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Southwest IDEAS Conference on Thursday, November 20th. The company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:00pm CT. The presentation is webcast and can be accessed through the conference host's main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/southwest. Qualified investors interested in attending or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lWesley@IDEASconferences.com.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in; Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the United States Government, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, general business and economic conditions, our debt exposure, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or John Beisler
Three Part Advisors, LLC
(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/smith-midland-to-release-third-quarter-2025-financial-results-on-novem-1101551

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
