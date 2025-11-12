

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT):



Earnings: -$690 million in Q3 vs. -$103 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.91 in Q3 vs. -$0.58 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Flutter Entertainment plc reported adjusted earnings of $286 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



Revenue: $3.794 billion in Q3 vs. $3.248 billion in the same period last year.



