Aflac Incorporated: Boston Gets Boldly Checkered for a Cause That Matters

If you happened to be strolling along the Charles River in Boston recently and thought you were surrounded by checkered patterns - a checkered duck boat, a checkered street team and even a checkered Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) station - you weren't imagining things. Boston was officially taken over by Aflac's Check for Cancer movement, and it was impossible to miss.

As part of its national campaign to boost cancer screening rates by 10% over the next decade, Aflac brought a splash of a familiar pattern and purpose to one of the city's most iconic events: the Head of the Charles® Regatta. On Saturday, Oct. 18, the Weld Exhibition Venue near Harvard Square transformed into a hub of energy, education and encouragement.

The activation was more than just eye-catching - it was deeply meaningful. According to the Aflac Wellness Matters Survey, 1 in 3 Americans will face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, yet 90% admit they've delayed a recommended screening. That sobering statistic is exactly why Aflac chose Boston during a high-traffic, high-visibility moment to make a statement that couldn't be ignored.

And what a statement it was.

From Sept. 22 to Oct. 19, a fully wrapped duck boat cruised the Charles River, turning heads and sparking conversations. Meanwhile, the Harvard Square MBTA station underwent a full takeover starting Oct. 13 and will remain in place through Nov. 9, with nearly every space transformed into a visual reminder to Check for Cancer. The campaign cleverly reimagined the familiar checkered pattern as a symbol of preventive health care, making it not just stylish, but significant.

At the heart of it all was a simple but powerful message: Early detection of cancer can save lives. And getting checked shouldn't be scary, inconvenient or something we put off. It should be part of our wellness routines, just like brushing our teeth, going for a walk and eating right.

So, what's the takeaway from Aflac's bold checkered moments in Boston? It's this: Don't wait. Don't delay. Don't assume it can wait until next year. Whether it's a routine wellness exam, a recommended screening or just a conversation with your doctor - take the step. Because checking for cancer isn't just a campaign. It's a commitment to yourself and the people who love you.

And if you need a little nudge, just picture that checkered duck boat cruising the Charles, , reminding you that health is worth the check.

Visit Aflac.com/CheckForCancer to find screening guidelines and additional information. Join the movement by tagging Aflac and using the CheckForCancer hashtag on your social media. For every post, Aflac will donate $5 to childhood cancer research and treatment, up to $1 million.

