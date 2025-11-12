

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthropic, an artificial intelligence company, announced plans to invest $50 billion in U.S. computing infrastructure. The company will work with Fluidstack to construct large data centers in New York and Texas, with additional locations anticipated.



In order to optimize efficiency for cutting-edge research and development, the facilities will be especially built for Anthropic's AI systems.



With operations starting in 2026, the project will generate 2,400 construction jobs and approximately 800 permanent jobs. It supports the AI Action Plan of the Trump administration, which aims to bolster American technological leadership.



Dario Amodei, the CEO and co-founder, said that the investment would help Anthropic make AI systems that are better at what they do and create jobs in the US.



The company, which is best known for its Claude AI assistant, now works with more than 300,000 businesses. Its large enterprise accounts have grown by almost seven times in the last year.



Gary Wu, the CEO of Fluidstack, said that his company was 'built for this moment' and stressed how quickly it could deliver huge amounts of computing power.



Anthropic will be able to meet the growing demand for its AI services while keeping costs low and pushing the boundaries of AI research with the new data centers.



