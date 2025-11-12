

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Dr. George Tidmarsh, head of the Food and Drug Administration's drug center, quit on Sunday after a federal review raised 'serious concerns about his personal conduct.'



Tidmarsh, who started the job in July, was put on leave on Friday after the HHS Office of General Counsel learned about the claims. Two days later, he quit.



Emily Hilliard, a spokesperson for HHS, said, 'Secretary Kennedy expects the highest ethical standards from everyone who works for him and is committed to full transparency.'



Aurinia Pharmaceuticals sued Tidmarsh at the same time he quit, saying he made 'false and defamatory statements' and used his FDA job to go after Kevin Tang, the company's board chair and a former associate, for 'personal reasons.'



Federal officials haven't given any more information about the claims of wrongdoing.



