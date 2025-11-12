

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release October numbers for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to dip to 4.4 percent from 4.5 percent in September, with the addition of 20.3K jobs following the increase of 14.9K a month earlier. The participation rate is seen steady at 67.0 percent.



Japan will provide October data for producer prices; in September, producer prices were up 0.3 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year.



New Zealand will see September figures for electronic card retail sales; in August, sales were down 0.5 percent on month and up 1.0 percent on year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News