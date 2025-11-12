Revenue of $10.9 million and $31 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, with gross margins up 1.5% and 3.7%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million and $3.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, up 72% and 115% vs the comparable periods in 2024, resulting in near cash flow positive third quarter operating results.

Operational highlights included leadership changes and integrating proven global systems and processes into VIQ's Australian operations. These initiatives are expected to improve performance by $3.2 million annually.

In July 2025, VIQ secured its largest SaaS engagement to date, implementing NetScribe® across 9 judicial districts and 22 counties in the US Midwest. This milestone continues VIQ's transition to higher-margin, subscription-based revenue contracts.

Subsequent events included an insider led oversubscribed private placement of over $1.9M to fund growth and technology enhancements.

Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSXV: VQS) ("VIQ" or "the Company"), a global leader in AI-powered digital documentation, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Company reported continued margin expansion, with its sixth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Financial Highlights

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Financial Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA: $3.2 million, an increase of $1.7 million or 115% from the same period in the prior year, reflecting sustained cost discipline and efficiency gains.

Strategic and Operational Highlights

The Company implemented leadership changes and integrated global processes and systems into our Australian operations to improve timely customer service delivery and increase profitability. It is anticipated that these initiatives will increase revenue and significantly reduce costs on a run rate basis by $3.2 million annually.

The Company incurred a one-time restructuring charge of $1 million during the third quarter related to the significant changes in leadership and implementing global systems and process best practices.

Certain offices were closed and staff relocated to reduce overhead costs.

VIQ voluntarily delisted from the TSX to the TSXV and changed auditors to reduce expenses.

VIQ's new TSXV listing allows additional financing options which the Company took advantage of by completing an over-subscribed insider led private placement in October and November 2025 for total proceeds of approximately $1.9 million. Proceeds will be used for customer service and technology enhancements that will further improve margins as well as fund growth initiatives including tuck-in acquisitions.

Management Commentary

"Our focus is improving VIQ's corporate cost structure and on-time delivery to our Australian customers by implementing best practice processes and systems already in place in the USA & UK business units. We have made significant progress on our restructuring plan as set out above with more to come in Q4 2025, and Q1 2026. We are pleased with the speed and quantum of these changes which will significantly improve our financial performance, including gross margins, EBITDA, profitability and cash flow in 2026. We will provide additional information on these changes in future press releases." said Larry Taylor, Interim CEO, VIQ Solutions.

"In the first nine months of 2025, VIQ grew Adjusted EBITDA by 115%, raised gross margins to nearly 50%, and posted its sixth straight quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA.", said Alexie Edwards, CFO of VIQ Solutions. "We are encouraged by the early results from the recent changes implemented in our Australian operations and look forward to reporting on our progress throughout 2026".

A copy of the Company's unaudited financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (collectively, the "Financial Information") will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements with respect to the Company's ability to accelerate automation, optimize costs, and improve scalability in the future, expected margin improvement, the Company's focus and its priorities, the filing of the Financial Information on SEDAR+ and expected future Adjusted EBITDA improvement.

Forward-looking statements are based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because VIQ can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, recent initiatives, cost savings from workforce and product optimization, cost reductions from the Company's workflow solutions and that sales and prospects may increase revenue. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been used.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form and in the Company's other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. Such estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect or overstated. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or alter such statements, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VIQ Solutions Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in US dollars, unaudited)





September 30, 2025



December 31, 2024

Assets











Current assets











Cash $ 1,286,110

$ 1,573,341

Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

4,435,258



3,768,699

Inventories

28,427



23,508

Prepaid expenses and other deposits

1,106,420



1,183,496





6,856,215



6,549,044

Non-current assets Restricted cash

267,867



169,097

Property and equipment, net

491,738



654,223

Right-of-use assets, net

1,051,781



153,794

Intangible assets, net

4,795,693



5,661,614

Goodwill

11,977,778



11,628,213

Total assets $ 25,441,072

$ 24,815,985

Liabilities







Current liabilities







Trade and other payables and accrued liabilities $ 7,510,220

$ 5,673,346

Income taxes payable

82,093



29,765

Share-based payment liability

-



19,366

Derivative warrant liability

9,391



35,238

Current portion of long-term debt

18,306,865



15,988,401

Current portion of lease obligations

359,566



204,802

Contract liabilities

1,251,601



1,635,041





27,519,736



23,585,959

Non-current liabilities Long-term lease obligations

707,964



-

Other long-term liabilities

921,694



949,622

Total liabilities

29,149,394



24,535,581

Shareholders' equity







Capital stock

77,896,036



77,593,993

Contributed surplus

9,565,344



9,145,162

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,613,261 )

(1,356,521 ) Deficit

(89,556,441 )

(85,102,230 ) Total shareholders' equity

(3,708,322 )

280,404

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,441,072

$ 24,815,985



VIQ Solutions Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in US dollars, unaudited)





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenue $ 10,917,222

$ 11,116,345

$ 30,941,735

$ $ 32,613,632

Cost of sales

5,701,670



5,967,429



15,741,775



17,809,341

Gross profit

5,215,552



5,148,916



15,199,960



14,804,291



















Expenses















Selling and administrative expenses

3,635,916



4,191,589



11,312,668



12,831,255

Research and development expenses

225,314



171,628



545,790



492,154

Stock-based compensation

39,711



254,413



331,576



394,038

Gain on revaluation of RSUs

(133 )

(4,457 )

(19,686 )

(51,768 ) Gain on revaluation of the derivative Warrant liability (28,272 ) (58,517 ) (27,034 ) (108,203 ) Foreign exchange gain

(288,997 )

(245,480 )

(727,324 )

(733,366 ) Depreciation

185,870



197,914



526,417



587,135

Amortization

622,091



836,301



1,988,249



2,456,647

Interest expense

444,543



464,172



1,372,869



1,259,061

Accretion and other financing costs

559,085



352,006



1,434,144



1,104,100

Loss on modification of debt

730,877



-



730,877



-

Restructuring costs

1,041,799



75,180



1,077,865



71,346

Strategic review costs (recovery)

(300,000 )

-



994,726



-

Other income

(1,405 )

(9,792 )

(9,523 )

(31,205 ) Total expenses

6,866,399



6,224,957



19,531,614



18,271,194



















Current income tax expense

35,624



1,468



122,557



22,575

Income tax expense

35,624



1,468



122,557



22,575

Net loss for the period $ (1,686,471 ) $ (1,077,509 ) $ (4,454,211 ) $ (3,489,478 ) Exchange (loss) gain on translation of foreign operations

(271,767 )

141,781



(256,740 )

(653,326 ) Comprehensive loss for the period $ (1,958,238 ) $ (935,728 ) $ (4,710,951 ) $ (4,142,804 )

















Net loss per share















Basic

(0.03 )

(0.02 )

(0.08 )

(0.07 ) Diluted

(0.03 )

(0.02 )

(0.08 )

(0.07 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

53,838,971



51,812,252



52,917,557



49,323,526

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

53,838,971



51,812,252



52,917,557



49,323,526



























The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable IFRS measure for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024:





Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,

(Unaudited)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Net Loss

(1,686,471 )

(1,077,509 )

(4,454,211 )

(3,489,478 ) Add:























Depreciation

185,870



197,914



526,417



587,135

Amortization

622,091



836,301



1,988,249



2,456,647

Interest expense

444,543



464,172



1,372,869



1,259,061

Current income tax expense

35,624



1,468



122,557



22,575

EBITDA

(398,343 )

422,346



(444,119 )

835,940

Accretion and other financing costs

559,085



352,006



1,434,144



1,104,100

Loss on modification of debt

730,877



-



730,877



-

Gain on revaluation of RSUs

(133 )

(4,457 )

(19,686 )

(51,768 ) Gain on revaluation of the derivative warrant liability

(28,272 )

(58,517 )

(27,034 )

(108,203 ) Restructuring costs

1,041,799



75,180



1,077,865



71,346

Strategic review costs (recovery)

(300,000 )

-



994,726



-

Other income

(1,405 )

(9,792 )

(161,383 )

(31,205 ) Stock-based compensation

39,711



254,413



331,576



394,038

Foreign exchange gain

(288,997 )

(245,480 )

(727,324 )

(733,366 )

















Adjusted EBITDA

1,354,322



785,699



3,189,642



1,480,882



The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted operating loss, the most directly comparable IFRS measure for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024:





Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,

(Unaudited)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Net Loss

(1,686,471 )

(1,077,509 )

(4,454,211 )

(3,489,478 ) Add:















Strategic review costs (recovery)

(300,000 )

-



994,726



-



















Adjusted operating loss

(1,986,471 )

(1,077,509 )

(3,459,485 )

(3,489,478 )

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures are provided by management to provide additional insight into our performance and financial condition. VIQ believes non-IFRS measures are an important part of the financial reporting process and are useful in communicating information that complements and supplements the consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating loss are not measures recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating loss may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating loss should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating loss please see the Company's MD&A for three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

To evaluate the Company's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to net income (loss) before adjusting earnings for stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, accretion, and other financing expense, (gain) loss on revaluation of options, (gain) loss on revaluation of restricted share units, gain (loss) on revaluation of derivative warrant liability, restructuring costs, strategic review costs, loss on modification of debt, impairment of property and equipment, impairment of goodwill and intangibles, other expense (income), foreign exchange (gain) loss, current and deferred income tax expense. We believe that the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are not connected to and do not represent the operating performance of the Company.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed as well as expenses related to stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, impairment of goodwill and intangibles, loss on modification or extinguishment of debt, other expense (income), and foreign exchange (gain) loss. Accordingly, we believe that this measure may also be useful to investors in enhancing their understanding of the Company's operating performance.

The term "adjusted operating loss" refers to net income (loss) excluding the impact of strategic review costs. Management believes it is appropriate to adjust for this item because strategic review costs do not relate to operating activities of the Company and is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities. The presentation of this measure enables investors and analysts to better understand the underlying performance of our business activities.

