Red Deer, Alberta - November 12, 2025 - Gamehost Inc. (TSX: GH)

Management and Directors of Gamehost Inc. (the "Company") present results for the nine and three months ended September 30, 2025 (the "Period" and "Quarter" respectively).

Operating revenue for the Quarter was down marginally to $20,213,800 ($20,384,200 - 2024). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was nearly flat at $8,147,500 ($8,169,700 - 2024) resulting in a slightly higher EBITDA margin of 40.3% (40.1% - 2024) for the Quarter. Earnings per share for the Quarter was $0.25 ($0.24 - 2024). Lower table and slot hold dragged down what was otherwise good growth in table drop and cash play. Year-over-year improvements in food sales and ancillary revenues limited the impact of lower holds.

Deerfoot's World Series of Poker event held in Q3 of the prior year will be held in Q4 2025 making the respectable year-over-year results for this Quarter more noteworthy. Cash Play on electronic gaming devices are at record levels in the province and continue to trend higher benefiting from robust population growth.

During the Quarter, the Company finished a program of complete refreshes of all Company properties which began in 2020. The Company's investment property in Grande Prairie which helps to support adjacent hotel operations is now also complete. The property is now considered fully leased with two new food operators completing tenant improvements and expected to begin operations before year end.

Global and North American trade and tariff uncertainties continue to grab headlines. Its hard to measure the short term and longer-term ramifications in our local operating sphere, but we seem to be fairing quite fine to this point. The most recent forecasts still peg Alberta at the upper end of provincial economies for the balance of 2025 and 2026. Nevertheless, we proceed with caution and will make any necessary adjustments if and when required.

Gamehost Inc.



































Financial Highlights



































Unaudited - Canadian dollars (thousands except per share figures)





























nine months ended

September 30









three months ended

September 30











2025



2024



% Chg.



2025



2024



% Chg.







































Operating revenue $ 62,207.1

$ 61,235.0



1.6%

$ 20,213.8

$ 20,384.2



(0.8%)

Cost of sales























Other

(34,464.2 )

(34,674.3 )





(11,283.6 )

(11,488.2 )



Depreciation

(2,442.8 )

(2,486.3 )





(834.4 )

(837.0 )







(36,907.0 )

(37,160.6 )





(12,118.0 )

(12,325.2 )



Gross profit

25,300.1



24,074.4



5.1%



8,095.8



8,059.0



0.5%



























Lease and other income

176.0



163.6







61.3



61.5































Administrative expenses























Other

(2,867.6 )

(2,808.4 )





(876.3 )

(842.1 )



Depreciation

(619.1 )

(651.2 )





(206.4 )

(217.1 )







(3,486.7 )

(3,459.6 )





(1,082.7 )

(1,059.2 )



Profit from operating activities

21,989.4



20,778.4



5.8%



7,074.4



7,061.3



0.2%



























Gain on disposal of assets

-



9.4







-



-





Net finance costs

(1,432.6 )

(1,890.1 )





(463.8 )

(597.5 )



Profit before income tax

20,556.8



18,897.7







6,610.6



6,463.8































Income tax expense

(4,798.2 )

(4,343.2 )





(1,531.3 )

(1,445.2 )



Profit and comprehensive profit

15,758.6



14,554.5



8.3%



5,079.3



5,018.6



1.2%



























Earnings per share























Basic and fully diluted $ 0.76

$ 0.68



10.5%

$ 0.25

$ 0.24



3.6%



























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding























Basic and fully diluted (x 000)

20,828.2



21,262.7







20,682.9



21,165.4































EBITDA $ 25,151.4

$ 24,081.7



4.4%

$ 8,147.5

$ 8,169.7



(0.3%)

EBITDA %

40.3%



39.1%







40.1%



39.9%







































30-Sep-25



31-Dec-24

















Cash $ 14,667.6

$ 14,393.6

















Total assets $ 174,482.0

$ 175,838.4

















Total debt $ 34,343.5

$ 37,393.2



















Gamehost has declared a regular monthly cash dividend for the month of November 2025 of $0.05 (CDN) per common share which equates to $0.60 (CDN) per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2025. This dividend is considered an "Eligible Dividend" and therefore, eligible for the enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit available to Canadian shareholders.

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" or statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and may contain words such as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "expects", "indicates", "plans", "withstand", "further" or other similar expressions that suggest future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions that were made by the Company in light of its historical trends and other factors. All information or statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information including any statements that address expectations related to future economic outcomes or the Company's dividend. Forward-looking statements reflect reasonable assumptions made on the basis of management's current beliefs with information known by management at the time of writing. Many factors could cause actual results to differ from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Actual results may not be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

The Company has included non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("non-IFRS") measures in this press release. EBITDA, as defined by the Company, means earnings before interest and financing costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and foreign exchange gains or losses. The Company believes EBITDA is a useful measure because it provides information to management and investors about the Company's performance in generating operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, fund future capital expenditures and support dividend policy. Readers are cautioned that non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and should not be taken as alternatives to net earnings measured in accordance with IFRS. The Company's method of calculating non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other reporting entities.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

These consolidated interim financial results include the accounts of Gamehost Inc. and its subsidiaries; however, they do not include all disclosures normally provided in consolidated interim financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2025 Q3 consolidated interim financial statements. Further, while the financial figures included in this announcement have been computed in accordance with IFRS applicable to annual periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an annual financial report and should be read in conjunction with the 2024 annual financial report for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2024. This interim report will be filed in its entirety, along with historical financial reports on the Company's website at www.gamehost.ca and on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/ along with the Company's other continuous disclosure documents, when they are available.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, contact:

