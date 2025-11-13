

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 2.7 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.5 percent and was unchanged from the September reading.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent - easing from the upwardly revised 0.5 percent gain in the previous month (originally 0.3 percent).



Export prices were up 1.0 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices rose 0.7 percent on month and fell 2.5 percent on year.



