

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. II announced that it priced its initial public offering of 25 million units at $10.00 per unit.



The company said that its units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and will begin trading on November 13, 2025, under the ticker symbol ALUB U. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments.



Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols ALUB and ALUB WS, respectively.



