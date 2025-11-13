BlackBerry Expands Partnership with Global Affairs Canada & Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst for Women in Cyber Program in Malaysia

Five-Day Program for Women Designed to Address Critical Leadership Gap in Indo-Pacific Cybersecurity Workforce and Offered at No Cost

CYBERJAYA, MALAYSIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), Global Affairs Canada and Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University ("the Catalyst") today announced the Women in Cyber Leadership Program, a strategic initiative designed to advance women cybersecurity professionals into leadership roles across Malaysia and ASEAN member states.

Applications are now open, with the course scheduled to take place from 26-30 January, 2026, at the MCMC and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCoE) in Cyberjaya, Malaysia. The intensive five-day course will bring together mid-level women professionals across all sectors to develop strategic capabilities in cyber risk management, governance frameworks, and executive leadership.

(Centre) Jaclyn Sim, Senior Manager of Training together with cyber students at the MCMC and BlackBerry CCoE.

The program aims to help address a critical workforce challenge. Women remain significantly underrepresented in cybersecurity leadership roles, despite the Indo-Pacific region facing an escalating digital threat landscape and shortage in human cyber capital. It also aligns with Malaysia's goals to foster more diverse leadership in cybersecurity and strengthen the region's digital economy.

"It is inspiring to see so many women participating in skills training and globally-certified courses at the MCMC and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Malaysia - but there is more work to be done as an industry to grow opportunities for women in cyber leadership roles across the region," said Jaclyn Sim, Senior Manager, Cybersecurity Technical Training, BlackBerry. "As well as boosting regional cyber-resilience, this public-private sector initiative delivered in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada and the Catalyst, can help to open doors for women to lead, influence, and shape the future of cybersecurity."

Cyber-defenders learning in class at the MCMC and BlackBerry CCoE.

The curriculum combines practical application with strategic exploration of regional threat analysis, emerging technologies including AI, cyber governance frameworks, and executive communications. Participants will engage in tabletop simulation exercises, collaborative projects, and networking events led by global experts and regional leaders. The program culminates in a certificate of completion recognizing advanced leadership capabilities.

"Cybersecurity is strongest when the people shaping it reflect the communities it protects, and it is encouraging to see Malaysia taking such proactive action to grow a more diverse and inclusive cybersecurity workforce," added Charles Finlay, Founding Executive Director of the Catalyst. "We are proud to work with Global Affairs Canada and BlackBerry to support this effort, and create pathways for talented women in the Indo-Pacific to pursue leadership roles in one of the world's fastest growing sectors."

Women leaders teaching at the MCMC and BlackBerry CCoE.

The Women in Cyber program is offered at no cost for all accepted participants thanks to funding from the Government of Canada through its Anti-Crime and Counter-Terrorism Capacity Building Program. Travel bursaries covering transportation, accommodation, and meals are available for selected ASEAN nominees residing outside Malaysia. Approximately 40 women from ASEAN member states will participate in this program.

This news follows a recent announcement during the 47th ASEAN Summit by the Right Honourable, Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, revealing that Canada is expanding its investment in advancing cybersecurity capacity building in the Indo-Pacific region. Under this initiative, Global Affairs Canada is providing CAD $226,000 to upskill and train 100 government and select civil society professionals in mid-level management roles through the MCMC and BlackBerry CCoE in Cyberjaya, with more details to follow soon.

The Right Honourable, Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada. Photo credit: Nick Meir.

Interested professionals for the 'Women in Cyber' program can apply here. Successful candidates will be notified in December 2025. For more information about the MCMC and BlackBerry CCoE, visit the website, follow us on Linkedin or contact us at ccoemalaysia@blackberry.com.

Fostering a diverse community at the MCMC and BlackBerry CCoE.

