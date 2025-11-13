

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG announced its preliminary full-year results for fiscal year 2025, showcasing robust performance across its core segments. The Group delivered a 12.6% year-on-year increase in underlying EBIT at constant currency, reaching 1.459 billion euros. This result exceeds the raised guidance issued in August 2025, which projected growth of 9%-11%. At actual currency rates, underlying EBIT rose by 9.0% to 1.413 billion euros, up from 1.296 billion euros in fiscal year 2024.



This strong earnings performance was primarily driven by record-breaking results in the Hotels & Resorts and Cruises segments. These outcomes underscore the resilience of TUI's business model and its ability to translate strategic investments into sustained, profitable growth.



Group revenue for the year ended 30 September 2025 reached 24.185 billion euros at constant currency, marking a 4.4% increase year-on-year. At actual rates, revenue stood at 24.179 billion euros, also reflecting 4.4% growth compared to 23.167 billion euros in fiscal year 2024. Both of TUI's business segments contributed to this positive momentum. The revenue outcome slightly trailed the August guidance, which had anticipated growth at the lower end of the 5-10% range at constant currency.



TUI said it will release its full-year results on 10 December 2025, providing further insights into its fiscal year 2025 performance, strategic outlook for 2026, and a new shareholder return strategy.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News