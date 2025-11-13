

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Orica Limited (ORI.AX, OCLDF) reported that its net profit after tax for the year ended 30 September dropped to A$162.3 million from A$524.6 million last year. The latest year results included A$379 million of significant items after tax.



Net profit after tax pre significant items were A$541 million, up 32% from the prior corresponding period.



EBIT reached A$992 million, up 23% from the prior year-the company's highest earnings in 13 years. Growth was driven across all segments by strong demand for premium products, advanced technology solutions, and continued commercial discipline.



Sales revenue were A$8.145 billion up from A$7.663 billion in the prior year.



The on-market share buy-back program announced in March, initially set at up to A$400 million, is now substantially complete. The program has been expanded by an additional A$100 million, bringing the total buy-back authorization to up to $500 million.



The Board has declared an unfranked final ordinary dividend of 32.0 cents per share, bringing the full year dividend to 57.0 cents per share, representing a full year payout ratio of 50 per cent. The final dividend is payable to shareholders on 22 December 2025, and shareholders registered as at the close of business on 24 November 2025 will be eligible for the final dividend.



EBIT growth is projected across all business segments in 2026.



