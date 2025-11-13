

Home Control (1747.HK): Inheriting the Philips Legacy and Shaping the Future of Smart Health With over three decades of expertise in smart control and IoT technologies, Home Control (1747.HK) is steadily demonstrating a robust and promising performance in the global connected technology space. Backed by deep international roots and a comprehensive global footprint, the company is translating its engineering heritage into a sustainable growth trajectory. Originating from the home control division of Dutch electronics giant Philips, the company has inherited a tradition of European engineering precision and quality excellence, focusing on the development and manufacturing of smart control and connectivity solutions. Today, it serves a global clientele that includes many of the world's leading home appliance, telecommunications, and smart home brands. Global Expertise Anchored in Philips Heritage Home Control's core team brings over 30 years of industry experience and a strong track record in smart control and IoT solutions for tier-one global brands. The company has delivered more than 1.5 billion control modules and devices to over 300 customers worldwide, covering more than 40 markets. By combining European technical discipline with Asian manufacturing efficiency, Home Control has built a strong reputation for reliability, innovation, and execution. This unique mix of cultures and capabilities has positioned the company as a trusted technology partner in the smart connectivity ecosystem. The leadership and R&D teams span Europe, the U.S., and Asia, bringing deep international experience from major electronics and IoT enterprises. Through a management model that blends global strategic vision with agile local execution, Home Control successfully merges European precision with Asian responsiveness. This structure enables the company to maintain operational stability and healthy margins even amid supply chain volatility - a clear reflection of its maturity and resilience as an international player. A Global R&D and Manufacturing Network Home Control operates dual R&D centers in Singapore and China, each with a distinct focus: The Singapore team specializes in fundamental engineering and system architecture, averaging over two decades of industry experience.

The China R&D center focuses on customized product development and commercial deployment, ensuring rapid turnaround from concept to production. In addition, the company runs manufacturing facilities across Mainland China, Brazil, India, and Cambodia, forming a diversified global production network. This distributed setup enhances flexibility, shortens delivery lead times, and mitigates regional supply chain risks - providing a solid foundation for sustainable global operations. Expanding from Smart Homes to Smart Health Since 2019, Home Control has been expanding into the healthcare technology sector, delivering a notable performance in 2024 and continuing its growth momentum into 2025. In September 2025, the company established its Hong Kong subsidiary, Orbiva, to spearhead its entry into the home health segment. The initiative focuses on developing a data- and connectivity-driven health management ecosystem. Orbiva's long-term vision is to build a people-centric, technology-driven global health services ecosystem, integrating AIoT technologies, medical resources, and innovative service models to achieve a seamless convergence of hardware, software, data, and services. This ecosystem will leverage Home Control's established strengths in IoT technologies, software-hardware integration, and cross-disciplinary R&D capabilities, progressively launching smart health management and interactive devices, in-home health solutions, and a one-stop AIoT-based health data platform. By extending its expertise from smart control, sensing, and connectivity technologies, Home Control aims to build a "Connected Homes, Connected Health" ecosystem - positioning health innovation as a key growth engine for the company's next phase of development. According to market projections, the global healthcare IT market is expected to grow from USD 588 billion in 2025 to USD 1.23 trillion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate of 20.2%. Asian governments are also accelerating healthcare digitalization - from China's Healthy China 2030 plan to Singapore's national electronic health record program - creating substantial demand for smart healthcare devices and connected medical systems. With its deep IoT capabilities and proven record of cross-sector collaboration, Home Control is well-positioned to capture early opportunities in this fast-growing segment and unlock a new phase of strategic growth. From Philips Heritage to the New Frontier of Health Technology From its Philips heritage to today's globalized operations, Home Control has consistently focused on innovation, quality, and agility. As the boundaries between AIoT and digital healthcare continue to blur, the company stands at the intersection of two transformative industries - intelligent manufacturing and smart health. For long-term investors, Home Control represents a rare combination of European engineering DNA, international management depth, and Asian execution efficiency. As the company advances its transition from smart home solutions to connected health technologies, it may be entering a new cycle of revaluation and value creation in the global market. 13/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

