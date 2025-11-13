

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (032830.KS) reported Thursday higher profit and sales in its third quarter.



Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company grew 7.3% to 722.985 billion Korean won from 673.607 billion won a year ago.



Operating income was 815.840 billion won, up 2.5% from 796.235 billion won last year.



Sales for the quarter climbed 35.1 percent to 7.49 trillion won from 5.54 trillion won a year ago.



In South Korea, Samsung Life Insurance shares were trading at 167,500.00 won, up 0.30 percent.



