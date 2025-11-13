

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar appreciated to a 12-year high of 1.1616 against the NZ dollar and a 1-year high of 101.66 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1537 and 101.24, respectively.



The aussie climbed to an 8-day high of 1.7647 against the euro, from Wednesday's closing value of 1.7726.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie jumped to a 2-week high of 0.6566 and a 9-day high of 0.9194 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6541 and 0.9160, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.16 against the kiwi, 103.00 against the yen, 1.75 against the euro, 0.66 against the greenback and 0.93 against the loonie.



