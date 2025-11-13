Partners Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Partners Group appoints Nicholas Smith Wang as Partner and Co-Head of Private Equity Technology



13.11.2025





Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 13 November 2025 The role will be based at the firm's global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland

Nicholas Smith Wang was previously a Managing Director and Partner at Warburg Pincus

Partners Group has a strong track record in technology, having invested around USD 10 billion in the sector over the last 15 years Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has appointed Nicholas Smith Wang as a Partner in its Private Equity business and Co-Head of its Private Equity Technology Vertical. Nicholas will be based at Partners Group's global headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland, and will join the firm later this month. Nicholas will co-lead the Private Equity Technology Vertical alongside Wolf Scheider, who is also Head of Private Equity at Partners Group. As part of this role, Nicholas will be responsible for originating, underwriting, and executing new investments, as well as overseeing transformational value creation initiatives within the firm's portfolio. The Private Equity Technology Vertical has around 40 investment professionals across Europe, the US, and Asia-Pacific and forms part of Partners Group's global Private Equity business. Before joining Partners Group, Nicholas spent 14 years at global private equity firm Warburg Pincus, most recently as a Managing Director and Partner focused on technology investments. Nicholas held various investment roles at Warburg Pincus in both New York and London. Whilst at Warburg Pincus, Nicholas led and managed control buyouts and growth investments across various themes in the software, data, and information services sectors including HR tech, supply chain logistics, govtech, risk & compliance, edtech, and industrial software, generating substantial returns for the firm's clients. Wolf Scheider, Partner, Head of Private Equity, Partners Group, comments: "Nicholas has proven leadership experience in sourcing investments, growing companies, scaling revenues, and generating strong returns for investors. Our thematic research is uncovering a growing number of opportunities across different areas of the technology landscape and Nicholas will play a key role in ensuring we capitalize on this. We are delighted to welcome him to Partners Group." Nicholas Smith Wang adds: "Partners Group has a broadly integrated private equity platform that blends a highly entrepreneurial buyout investment strategy with growth equity and secondaries. I look forward to joining the team and leveraging my experience and network to find new transformational investing opportunities and build businesses within the firm's existing private equity portfolio." Partners Group's Private Equity business has invested USD 9.6 billion across the technology sector over the last 15 years. The firm has also generated USD 8.8 billion in distributions from investments in the sector over the same period, including through the sales of Civica, a global provider of cloud software solutions for the public sector, to Blackstone at an enterprise value of around USD 2.5 billion in 2023, and GlobalLogic, a leader in digital engineering services, to Hitachi in 2021 at an enterprise value of USD 9.5 billion. Nicholas Smith Wang is the second new Partner to join Partners Group's Private Equity business recently, following the appointment of Tarak Mehta as Co-Head of its Goods & Products Vertical in September. Partners Group's Private Equity business has USD 83 billion in overall assets under management. About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2,000 professionals and over USD 174 billion in total assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to build businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn . Partners Group media relations contact

