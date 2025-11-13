

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Inpex Corporation (IPXHY) released a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY293.410 billion, or JPY245.18 per share. This compares with JPY289.422 billion, or JPY231.75 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 13.0% to JPY1.520 trillion from JPY1.747 trillion last year.



Inpex Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY293.410 Bln. vs. JPY289.422 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY245.18 vs. JPY231.75 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.520 Tn vs. JPY1.747 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY327.97 Full year revenue guidance: JPY2.00 Trln



