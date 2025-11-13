Clinical evaluation of the world's first multi-arm surgical robot

Strategic partnership aiming for medium-term market launch of an innovative robotic solution in Europeand adapted to Implanet's product offering

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME), a medical technology company specializing in implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of advanced medical equipment, today announced the signing of a partnership agreement with 8i Robotics Inc. The first milestone of this agreement focuses on clinical research aimed at achieving European regulatory compliance for a surgeon-supervised robot designed for spine surgery.

IMPLANET to exhibit alongside 8i Robotics Inc. at the NASS1 Annual Meeting (booth #1037) in Denver

Ludovic Lastennet, IMPLANET's Chief Executive Officer, stated:"As part of our strategic plan, the signing of this partnership agreement with 8i Robotics Inc., a Canadian manufacturer and innovative player in the field of robotics, places IMPLANET at the core of clinical evaluation and regulatory registration in Europe of a world unique robotic solution. The technical solutions developed by 8i Robotics represent the next step in surgeon-supervised assistance technologies, enabling more efficient robotic procedures and enhanced patient safety. This new commitment should allow us to quickly conclude additional clinical research agreements with leading hospitals in France to complete the regulatory registration of implantable solutions dedicated to robotics on the European market."

Dr. Brent Bailey, Systems Engineer at 8i Robotics and a veteran medical device developer in surgical microscopy, stated:"The 8i Robotics solution delivers precise implant placement while minimizing complications by enabling accurate navigation to the surgical site. Its compact design, positioned on one side of the surgical table, ensures that clinical staff remain unobstructed and allows seamless integration of intraoperative imaging tools. We look forward to working with IMPLANET and our partners to achieve the CE mark and support surgeons in Europe."

This clinical and regulatory partnership between IMPLANET and 8i Robotics will enable research with leading French hospitals and preparing CE mark of a groundbreaking robotic solution in Europe. It is integral to IMPLANET'S long-term strategic commercial offering to combine the latest advancements and innovations in spinal surgery (deformity correction systems, minimally invasive product ranges, robotics, artificial intelligence, etc.) for the global market.

Key technological highlights

Multi-arm intelligence Three robotic arms working in concert-an optical imaging head with integrated digital microscope and left and right surgical arms-provide complete surgical site coverage, going far beyond traditional screw placement guidance.

Three robotic arms working in concert-an optical imaging head with integrated digital microscope and left and right surgical arms-provide complete surgical site coverage, going far beyond traditional screw placement guidance. Advanced digital microscope: Industry-leading integrated surgical microscope provides high-resolution visualization with optical magnification and a large working distance, eliminating the need for separate microscopy equipment. This differentiates 8i Robotics from competing multi-arm systems that lack integrated microscopy capabilities.

About 8i Robotics Inc.

8i Robotics unveiled the world's first multi-arm humanoid robotic systems for neurosurgical spine and orthopedic surgery in May 2024, at American Association of Neurological Surgeons annual meeting in Chicago. 8i Robotics is redefining surgical precision through the integration of cutting-edge robotics, electromagnetic navigation, and advanced optical imaging technologies. The company's flagship system represents a revolutionary leap forward as the world's first multi-arm humanoid surgical robot featuring electromagnetic navigation and an integrated digital microscope. Based in Canada with collaborative partnerships across North America, Europe, and Asia, 8i Robotics is advancing through regulatory submissions while conducting extensive pre-clinical and clinical trials. The device is currently not available for sale in Canada, the United States or Europe pending regulatory clearances. For more information, visit www.8irobotics.com.

About IMPLANET

IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery and distributes medical technology equipment. Its activities focus on an innovative solution to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ®), complemented by the product range of thoraco-lumbar screws, cages, and cervical plates, acquired through Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD) in May 2021. In 2022, the Company entered into a commercial, technological, and financial partnership with Sanyou Medical, China's second-largest medical device manufacturer. As part of this strategic agreement, IMPLANET developed in 2024 the Jazz Spinal System hybrid fixation system, a unique new range featuring a comprehensive pedicle screw solution, combined with the market's most advanced braided implant technology, JAZZ®. IMPLANET's orthopedic platform is built on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CE marking in Europe, and ANVISA approval in Brazil. IMPLANET employs 46 people and generated €9.4 million in consolidated revenue in 2024. Based near Bordeaux, France, IMPLANET has operated a U.S. subsidiary in Boston since 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. For more information, visit www.Implanet.com.

1 NASS: North American Spine Society

