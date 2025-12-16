Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME), a medical technology company specializing in implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of advanced medical equipment, announces the successful completion of the first surgical procedures using the JAZZ system in China.

As part of a distribution partnership signed in November 2022, IMPLANET and Sanyou Medical have completed the regulatory registration of the JAZZ range on the Chinese market, the largest in the world by volume potential. The JAZZ range, dedicated to band-based fixation for the treatment of spinal pathologies, is supported in China by Sanyou Medical, a recognized player with a strong nationwide network and proven clinical expertise.

In July 2025, the JAZZ system obtained regulatory approval from the CFDA in China, paving the way for its commercialization in China. The first shipment of implants, invoiced to Sanyou Medical, took place in September 2025.

The JAZZ range was officially presented from November 11 to 14, 2025, at the Sanyou Medical booth during the Annual Congress of the Chinese Orthopaedic Association (COA), the leading scientific event for the Chinese orthopedic community.

Following this launch, the first surgeries using the JAZZ system in China were successfully performed by Dr. Huanxiang Chen, Head of the Spine Surgery Department at Hainan Medical University, China.

Prior to these first procedures, Dr. Chen completed a two-month clinical training program in France at leading hospital centers, under the supervision of expert spine surgeons: Prof. Illharreborde Robert-Debré Children's Hospital, Paris, Prof. Ferrero Georges-Pompidou European Hospital, Paris, Prof. Barrey Wertheimer Hospital, Hospices Civils de Lyon, Prof. Cunin Hôpital Femme Mère Enfant (HFME), Hospices Civils de Lyon.

This in-depth training ensured a complete transfer of expertise, enabling optimal handling of the JAZZ system in full compliance with international standards of quality and safety.

Beyond Hainan, additional procedures were also performed in Shanghai and Beijing, reflecting IMPLANET and Sanyou Medical's commitment to a structured and progressive rollout of the JAZZ system across China's leading reference hospitals.

Dr. Huanxiang Chen, Head of the Spine Surgery Department at Hainan Medical University Hospital in China, stated: "Following my two-month training in France, the JAZZ Band system has become an integral part of my treatment protocols for adult spinal deformities. Now routinely used for degenerative scoliosis, the JAZZ system brings precision and enhances patient safety in the treatment of complex spinal fusions. We have initiated clinical follow-up of patients, which will allow us to share scientific data in the coming months."

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of IMPLANET, added: "The completion of the first procedures using the JAZZ system in China marks a major strategic milestone for IMPLANET. It is the result of several years of close collaboration with our partner Sanyou Medical, from regulatory registration to clinical deployment. The CFDA approval and the successful first surgeries are a testament to the clinical value of the JAZZ system in a key market, the largest in the world by volume potential. We are especially proud of the training and knowledge transfer achieved with the support of leading French spine surgeons, ensuring the system is used in line with the highest international standards of quality and safety. The upcoming surgeries scheduled in Shanghai and Beijing reflect our ambition to support a structured, progressive, and sustainable rollout of the JAZZ system across China's major reference hospitals."

About IMPLANET

IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery and distributes medical technology equipment. Its activities focus on an innovative solution to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ), complemented by the product range of thoraco-lumbar screws, cages, and cervical plates, acquired through Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD) in May 2021. In 2022, the Company entered into a commercial, technological, and financial partnership with Sanyou Medical, China's second-largest medical device manufacturer. As part of this strategic agreement, IMPLANET developed in 2024 the Jazz Spinal System hybrid fixation system, a unique new range featuring a comprehensive pedicle screw solution, combined with the market's most advanced braided implant technology, JAZZ. IMPLANET's orthopedic platform is built on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CE marking in Europe, and ANVISA approval in Brazil. IMPLANET employs 46 people and generated €9.4 million in consolidated revenue in 2024. Based near Bordeaux, France, IMPLANET has operated a U.S. subsidiary in Boston since 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

For more information, visit www.Implanet.com.

