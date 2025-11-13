

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE), a local delivery platform, on Thursday said its Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for the third quarter rose 7% year-over-year on a like-for-like basis to €12.2 billion



Total segment revenue increased 22% on a like-for-like basis to €3.7 billion, driven by expansion of the group's own-delivery logistics operations, as well as growth in its AdTech, Integrated Verticals, and subscription programs.



The Berlin-based company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting GMV growth at the upper end of the 8-10% range. Delivery Hero also maintained its forecast for total segment revenue to rise between 22% and 24% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis.



